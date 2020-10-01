Im Soo Hyang Is Devastated By The Truth In “When I Was The Most Lovely”

MBC’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “When I Was the Most Lovely” has unveiled a brand new glimpse of Im Soo Hyang from its upcoming episode!

“When I Was the Most Lovely” is a romance melodrama about an artwork instructor (Im Soo Hyang) who will get right into a love triangle with two brothers (Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin).

Spoiler

Beforehand, Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) grew sick and uninterested in Web optimization Jin’s (Ha Seok Jin) steady lies and calls for for divorce. Regardless of her rising resentment, she confirmed unwavering help for him when he determined to deal with rehabilitation. Nevertheless, Carrie Jung’s (Hwang Seung Eon) look drove one other wedge between the couple, and her declaration to take Web optimization Jin away turned the straw that broke the camel’s again.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Oh Ye Ji faces a heartbreaking second. Her expression is full of devastation, and her shoulders are heavy with disappointment. Her eyes flip chilly with anger at Web optimization Jin’s misleading lies, and he or she gazes at him with damaged belief. Judging from the icy environment and the decided glint in her eyes, it appears as if no quantity of clarification will make her forgive him this time.

The manufacturing workforce shared, “Im Soo Hyang will make viewers immerse into the drama along with her passionate and emotional efficiency. Please watch to see what choice she’s going to make as she faces the stunning fact that has been stored in the dead of night for the previous seven years.”

Episode 12 of “When I Was the Most Lovely” will air on September 30 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

