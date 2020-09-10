Im Soo Hyang Is Healed By Ji Soo’s Warm Presence In “When I Was The Most Lovely”

MBC’s “When I Was the Most Lovely” has shared new stills of Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo from the upcoming episode.

“When I Was the Most Lovely” is a romance melodrama about an artwork instructor (Im Soo Hyang) who will get right into a love triangle with two brothers (Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin).

In the earlier episode, On Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) and Search engine optimisation Hwan (Ji Soo) reunited after three years. They shared a heat embrace that comforted one another, and viewers are wanting ahead to how Search engine optimisation Jin’s (Ha Seok Jin) disappearance will have an effect on their relationship.

In the brand new stills, Oh Ye Ji and Search engine optimisation Hwan are having a enjoyable time on the seashore. They take pleasure in a comfortable picnic and pose for foolish photographs underneath the nice and cozy solar. Oh Ye Ji gazes at Search engine optimisation Hwan with affectionate eyes, and Search engine optimisation Hwan’s eyes are filled with sincerity and pleasure.

The manufacturing staff acknowledged, “Im Soo Hyang’s and Ji Soo’s characters will endure an fascinating emotional change in in the present day’s episode. The actors labored laborious to create sentimental and affectionate chemistry, which is able to improve your immersion stage of the drama. Please look ahead to the modifications that Ha Seok Jin’s disappearance and the brand new destiny between Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo will deliver.”

The subsequent episode of “When I Was the Most Lovely” will air on September 10 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

