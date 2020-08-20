Im Soo Hyang, Ji Soo, And More Discuss Their Characters And What They Found Captivating About “When I Was The Most Lovely”

MBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “When I Was the Most Lovely” is premiering tonight!

On August 19, a web based press convention was held for the brand new drama with director Oh Kyung Hoon and actors Im Soo Hyang, Ji Soo, Ha Seok Jin, and Hwang Seung Eon.

“When I Was the Most Lovely” will inform the heartbreaking love story about two brothers who love the identical girl and the lady who’s the topic of their affection. Im Soo Hyang takes on the position of Oh Ye Ji, a ceramic artist who’s cherished by two brothers Search engine optimization Hwan (Ji Soo) and Search engine optimization Jin (Ha Seok Jin). Hwang Seung Eon will play Carrie Jung, Search engine optimization Jin’s ex-girlfriend who nonetheless has emotions for him.

Throughout the occasion, Im Soo Hyang defined, “I will probably be taking part in the artwork trainer and past love of Search engine optimization Hwan, who’s performed by Ji Soo, and I will even painting a melodrama with Search engine optimization Jin, who’s performed by Ha Seok Jin. Additionally, I will turn out to be rivals with Hwang Seung Eon’s character Carrie Jung.”

Then she described her character, saying, “Oh Ye Ji lived an sad life considering that she would by no means obtain happiness, however after assembly the 2 brothers, she lastly finds pleasure and even finds herself a brand new household in them. She is a pure and harmless character with a painful story, and this drama will painting her journey. Please sit up for seeing how Oh Ye Ji will develop.”

Ji Soo mentioned, “My character Search engine optimization Hwan is vivid, identical to the that means of his title. He’s Search engine optimization Jin’s youthful brother, and he first meets Oh Ye Ji at college. Merely put, he’s a younger man who’s like natural greens, that are uncommon as of late. On prime of that, he lives in Yangpyeong, the place the air is contemporary. He’s a pure and harmless particular person who provides limitless like to others, and it could be the affect of the obstacles in his childhood, however he’s an altruistic and thoughtful younger man who is aware of easy methods to make sacrifices.”

Ha Seok Jin additionally launched his character, saying, “Search engine optimization Jin is a automobile racer who’s intense like flames. Because it says within the character introduction, Search engine optimization Hwan is just like the mushy moon, whereas Search engine optimization Jin is just like the fiery solar. When the solar shines, it creates a shade. Similar to that, he’s a fancy character with shadows inside him. To start with, he’ll attraction along with his straightforwardness as he approaches Oh Ye Ji, however in a while, it is possible for you to to see his darker sides.”

Then Hwang Seung Eon shared, “Carrie Jung is a grasping character who is filled with need and fervour. She’s Search engine optimization Jin’s ex-girlfriend who’s glamorous and feisty, however because the drama goes on, she is going to turn out to be extra pitiful and lonely. Oh Ye Ji is somebody who receives numerous love, however Carrie Jung is somebody who struggles to be cherished. The extra I learn the script, the sadder I felt for her.”

The actors additionally shared why they selected to star on this drama.

First off, Hwang Seung Eon mentioned, “I actually favored the truth that that is an genuine melodrama. Love tales are in every single place. Not too long ago, it’s been onerous to discover a pure melodrama. I actually needed to take this position, although I didn’t have many components to start with. The characters’ love story is gorgeous and unhappy. The scenes are breathtaking, however there are numerous heartbreaking and sorrowful scenes. I selected to star on this as a result of I felt feelings which can be onerous to really feel as of late.”

Then Ha Seok Jin commented, “Nowadays, dramas principally revolve round romantic comedies, however on this drama, my character experiences deep feelings. I thought I would by no means be capable of meet such a personality once more, so I determined to take the position. I’m nonetheless considering onerous about easy methods to painting my character.”

Ji Soo shared, “When I learn the script, it felt like a uncommon emotional drama, so I grew to become fascinated by it. I believed that there can be many issues to study if I labored with an ideal director like Oh Kyung Hoon who has been on this area for a very long time. Additionally, I thought that simply having the ability to be named together with such nice actors like Im Soo Hyang, Ha Seok Jin, and Hwang Seung Eon was nice. I really feel blessed.”

Lastly, Im Soo Hyang mentioned, “As quickly as I obtained the script, I learn all 4 components without delay and begged for the fifth one. That was how a lot I was immersed into it. It was like a novel and a refreshing midsummer night time’s dream. I dreamed of turning into an actor whereas watching dramas like ‘Phoenix’ and ‘What Occurred in Bali,’ and thru this work, I felt the emotion of these dramas. I selected to look on this mission as a result of I thought it might be nice if I can painting the feelings of the dramas again then and present them to the viewers.”

“When I Was the Most Lovely” will premiere on August 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

