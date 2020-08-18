Im Soo Hyang Shares Why She Chose To Star In New Drama “When I Was The Most Stunning”

Im Soo Hyang revealed what led her to affix “When I Was the Most Stunning”!

The upcoming MBC drama tells the story of two brothers, Search engine optimization Hwan (Ji Soo) and Search engine optimization Jin (Ha Seok Jin), who fall in love with the identical girl Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang).

Viewers are trying ahead to how Im Soo Hyang will method the subject of affection in her latest drama after impressing along with her roles in “My ID Is Gangnam Magnificence,” “Sleek Household,” and extra.

Im Soo Hyang talked about how the script had captivated her. She stated, “The second I obtained it, I learn all 4 volumes of the script in a single sitting. It felt shifting and painful like studying a romance novel whereas it additionally appeared like watching a refreshing movie about youth on a summer season night time. That’s why I was so curious concerning the subsequent episode.”

She went on to explain her character. “Oh Ye Ji is somebody who makes folks need to shield her,” Im Soo Hyang stated. “She receives assist from the folks round her, and Search engine optimization Hwan and Search engine optimization Jin shield her so much, however past how delicate she is, Oh Ye Ji’s dignity and self-confidence are sturdy. It’s engaging how she tries to beat all the things and doesn’t let destiny sway her.”

Im Soo Hyang in contrast Oh Ye Ji to her characters from “My ID Is Gangnam Magnificence” and “Sleek Household.” She stated, “I’ll be exhibiting off a extra female and sensible facet to me that’s completely different from the characters Mi Rae and Seok Hee. Please stay up for how related I’ll be to Oh Ye Ji that viewers received’t be capable to inform who’s Im Soo Hyang and who’s Oh Ye Ji.”

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “Im Soo Hyang’s performing doesn’t want any rationalization as she portrays Oh Ye Ji, who’s delicate like a single wildflower but in addition very charming. Viewers will be capable to see Im Soo Hyang’s true performing skills as Oh Ye Ji, a personality who all the time goes for it, so please stay up for the drama.”

“When I Was the Most Stunning” premieres on August 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

Try a teaser for the drama under!

