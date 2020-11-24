Im Soo Jung Thanks Lee Da Hee For Sending Gift To Film Set

Lee Da Hee despatched a candy present to Im Soo Jung’s movie set!

On November 24, Im Soo Jung shared pictures on Instagram of the espresso truck despatched by Lee Da Hee. One banner from Lee Da Hee learn, “I help my beloved Soo Jung unnie and the movie ‘Single in Seoul’ (literal title),” and one other one on the truck learn, “Do your greatest, my beloved Soo Jung unnie!”

Im Soo Jung expressed her gratefulness to her former co-star, saying, “It was chilly due to the freezing climate, however your heat coronary heart got here right here. Thanks. I like you, Da Hee.” Then she tagged Lee Da Hee’s Instagram username and referred to as her, “My Cha Hyun,” which is the title of Lee Da Hee’s character within the drama “Search: WWW.”

Lee Da Hee responded to the submit by leaving a remark that learn, “My little cutie,” which can also be a reference to Im Soo Jung’s character in “Search: WWW,” and Im Soo Jung replied with, “I miss you.”

Lee Da Hee and Im Soo Jung appeared within the 2019 tvN drama “Search: WWW” collectively and have maintained a detailed friendship since then.

Im Soo Jung is presently filming the film “Single in Seoul” with Lee Dong Wook and Esom, whereas Lee Da Hee is engaged on the upcoming tvN drama “LUCA” with Kim Rae Received.

“Single in Seoul” will observe three single folks being “single” in their very own methods and deal with how issues change as soon as they cross paths. “LUCA” tells a story based mostly on Charles Darwin’s “Origin of Species” about an individual who was born into the mysterious world of genetics and thrust alone into society.

