Im Soo Jung’s Agency Confirms She Is In Talks For New Drama

Im Soo Jung may be making her return to dramas!

On April 2, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Im Soo Jung had been forged because the lead for the upcoming drama “Melancholia” (literal title).

“Melancholia” is described as a drama a couple of horrible scandal that sweeps over a prestigious non-public highschool in Gangnam. The scandal entails a sexual relationship between college students and academics, in addition to the corruption that follows.

In keeping with Ilgan Sports activities’ report, Im Soo Jung has been forged within the function of Ji Yoon Soo, a math instructor. She seems good-natured on the surface along with her refreshing smile and youthful demeanor, however she could be very tenacious and cussed as soon as she makes up her thoughts about one thing. She turns into swept up in a scandal after she reunites with one in every of her former college students, who was a minor once they first met and has now develop into an grownup.

Later, Im Soo Jung’s company, King Kong by Starship, acknowledged to Newsen, “Im Soo Jung is in optimistic talks for the casting provide from the brand new drama ‘Melancholia.’”

If she accepts, this would be the actress’ first drama in two years. She final appeared within the 2019 drama “Search: WWW.”

