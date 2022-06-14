I’m sure if Xbox didn’t buy Bethesda, Starfield wouldn’t have been delayed.

If something is common in the new line that Xbox has, it is that patience and the desire to have well-finished releases is the most important thing.

There was a time a few years ago when Microsoft itself recognized that it had rushed to launch some video games a bit hastily due to the lack of its own products to bring to stores, since they had been very focused on the hardware and not so much on the software. It’s it was said in 2017since then we have seen a millionaire race to fatten the range of internal studies of Xbox Game Studios that has left us, probably, the largest gathering of creative talent that we have ever seen in video games under the same label.

The 2021 thing will soon be the usual trend of the brand: video games of great quality, and very well finishedThis gives Xbox peace of mind on its way to making Xbox Game Pass the most essential subscription service for fans (it already is, in fact), since when all the studios are fully operational, fully adapted and have covered their quotas of contractual obligations closed before the purchase; the intention of Phil Spencer and company is that there is a strong game on the service every month. It is true that this year we hardly have Scorn in terms of exclusives, but it is also true that last year was truly extraordinary with Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Age of Empires 4, Psychonauts 2 (multiplatform, yes, but owned by the North American company ) and the console versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If everything goes as it should, 2021 will soon be the usual trend in terms of the brand’s exclusives; and, in addition, all of them had a common element: video games of great quality, and very well finished from a technical point of view. It is true that Infinite came out incomplete and that we miss some of the most emblematic things of the Halo saga, such as that cooperative that is already preparing its first tests, however it becomes the exception that confirms the rule: it was a game that, after its delay of 2021, it had to come out in 2022 no matter what. It was already more a question of image than merely qualitative… a part in which, by the way, he also fulfilled a note.

What does all this have to do with Starfield? I adore Bethesda and some of my all-time favorite video games bear their stamp, however when it comes to RPG games developed by their in-house studios they haven’t always been the finest in the world. Skyrim is probably the RPG I’ve spent the most hours on in my life, but its day 1 version had a lot of problems. However, Bethesda had such a powerful milestone of launching it on 11 of 11 of 2011and they complied at any cost.

It is a game in which we are going to invest hundreds of hours as we did with The Elder Scrolls games back then.I’m one of the few people who loves Fallout 4, but we must admit that version 1.0 that I analyzed was tremendous… poorly polished, of course. The game had to come out November 10, 2015 yes or yes because it was a very important date for them in order to have the game on the shelves at Christmas. Fallout 76? We all remember its unfortunate final state, which clouded an online game that was otherwise not bad in terms of mechanics and general proposal. Let’s see if you can guess when he planned to leave… Exactly! In November 2018. For Bethesda, the Christmas campaign has always been very important because of how they have distributed their fiscal years, and it is true that sometimes they have pushed hard to reach November… Sometimes with improvable results.

Now, with the financial peace of mind that being under the protection of Microsoft after their purchase, they can guarantee that Starfield is delayed to “offer players the best possible experience.” And I believe them. It is a game in which we are going to invest hundreds of hours as we did in the games of The Elder Scrolls saga, it is better to wait and make it as good as possible than to launch something hasty and cause a bad first impact. It is true that all games can improve based on patches, and it is true that all Bethesda games have done so, but it is also true that the first impression is still tremendously important today. So yeah, I love Bethesda’s in-house studios, but I think if Redmond hadn’t bought them, they would have released Starfield on November 11 this year… And that they had done it no matter what the cost.

