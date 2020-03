Kendall resident Ronald Chapman says he observed the child in the back of a fast-moving car on the day he went missing

An individual dwelling inside the New South Wales the town the place toddler William Tyrrell was last observed is “constructive” he observed the boy in the back of a fast-moving automotive, a courtroom has heard.

The inquest into the three-year-old’s 2014 disappearance resumed in Taree on Monday.

Proceed learning…