I’m Thinking Of Ending Things Trailer: Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix Film

Netflix unveiled the trailer for its new psychological horror movie, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” based mostly on Iain Reid’s e-book and tailored right into a screenplay by director Charlie Kaufman. It’s set for a Sept. four launch on the streaming platform.

An unnamed girl (performed by Jessie Buckley) is on the helm of the movie, as she’s solely outlined in relation to her boyfriend, Jake (Jesse Plemons). The couple meet in a pub and shortly start a relationship, however a lot of the plot facilities across the girl’s realization that one thing isn’t fairly proper on a visit to fulfill Jake’s mother and father. She begins to have unusual experiences that she will be able to’t fairly clarify.

Kaufman’s work on the upcoming undertaking will mark his return to directing after 2015’s “Anomalisa.”

He not too long ago spoke to Leisure Weekly about “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” and the way the central couple’s inexplicable experiences in the course of the journey result in a questioning of their actuality and relationship.

“Loneliness and hopelessness and remorse — these are issues which can be a part of the material of this movie,” Kaufman stated.

He added that casting was an vital half in capturing the character of Jake’s girlfriend. A good friend steered Buckley would match the position nicely, and Kaufman stated her audition solidified his must solid her as one of many leads.

“She’s current with no matter is occurring,” he stated. “No matter she does, it’s actual. It occurs in response to the factor that she’s given.”

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” additionally stars Toni Collette and David Thewlis, who play Jake’s mom and father, respectively. It’s government produced by Gregory Zuk. Watch the trailer beneath.