“I’m very hungry”: the request of an Olympic champion in full conference that disoriented journalists

The Olympic champion stopped the round of questions to see if anyone in the room had a sandwich

The organization of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is surrounded by controversies related to the actions of the local committee in some aspects. A few days ago, the spotlight focused on the request of more than 30 athletes due to poor food, dirty rooms and lack of training equipment and internet connection. The same theme was continued but in the words of the 2018 Pyeongchang gold medalist, Chloe Kim.

Just hours before the American defends her gold medal in the women’s halfpipe final, she responded to a reporter’s question at a news conference, then politely added an unexpected request. “Can anyone have any snacks in their pockets? I am very hungry. It’s lunchtime”explained the talented young woman who made everyone present in the press room react.

Then the sandwiches began to appear on the table. He was instantly handed two different types of cereal bars, while an employee of the Genting Snow Park he left in search of Swiss rolls and crackers. This isn’t the first time the 21-year-old snowboarder has been featured in Olympic food-related news, as she made herself viral by tweeting that she was “hungry” while on top of the track in Pyeongchang four years ago.

After ordering something to eat, Chloe went out on the track and showed all her talent to claim the gold medal in women’s halfpipe (Photo: Reuters)

However, he did not repeat the manner of the claim and, instead, decided to ask for help from the journalists present who laughed at the situation. While it wasn’t a gourmet meal by any standards, Kim’s idea seemed to work as she took several sandwiches into her pockets and he would later win his second Olympic gold medal. The American strengthened her current dominance in the discipline and became the only woman in history to win back-to-back golds at the winter event.

Two 1080s and an overall score of 94.00 in Chloe’s first race would be more than enough to keep her away from all other challengers. in the final, even with three attempts per person. At just 21 years old, she is already quite possibly the most dominant female snowboarder the world has ever seen. Who also drew attention in her way was this year’s silver medalist, the Spanish Queralt Castellet. Despite being 11 years older than Kim, he showed that it is possible to compete at the highest level at 30.

