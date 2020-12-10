IMA Will Strike Tomorrow: Doctors are also on strike along with the farmers movement, IMA announces strike in protest against this decision

new Delhi: On one hand, the farmers have been agitating over the agriculture bill for the last several days and the government has so far failed to convince them. Five rounds of negotiations have been held between the government and the farmers, but no solution could be found in all the rounds. Now along with the farmer movement, the doctors have also announced a strike. The Indian Medical Association has announced a strike on 11 December at 10 thousand places across the country. While the farmer agitation continues to be a problem for the government, on the other hand, this announcement of the IMA has created another problem. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmers’ ultimatum after the government’s assurance – ‘Time given till December 10 – If the laws are not canceled …’

In fact, the Indian Medical Association has announced the strike in protest against a decision of the government. The Indian government has allowed post graduate doctors of Ayurveda to perform surgery, but the IMA is opposing the government’s decision. Also Read – Kisan Andolan 2020: Farmers are planning to shut down Delhi-Jaipur NH, increased security in Gurugram

The IMA said that it is necessary to have a difference between all types of medical practices i.e. Lakshman Rekha. The IMA also said that CCIM should prepare its own surgery method and not adopt the methods of Modern Medicine. Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest News: Maharashtra Minister said- Now the situation is such that Union Minister Danve will have to be beaten by entering the house

This is not the first time that the IMA has lodged a protest against CCIM. Earlier, the IMA alleged that CCIM is giving medical education to its students from the books of Modern Medicine, thereby trying to bridge the gap between the two methods of treatment. Has been doing.

Now the IMA has come out openly against CCIM. The IMA said that the technology of surgery in the current era is the method of modern medical science and it cannot be combined with Ayurveda under any circumstances.