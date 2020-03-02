Image Nation Abu Dhabi Pacts With Spooky Pictures on Chloe Okuno’s Thriller ‘Watcher’

Image Nation Abu Dhabi has inked a multi-picture take care of Los Angeles-based Spooky Pictures and set up-and-coming director Chloe Okuno’s psychological thriller “Watcher” because the slate’s first title.

Spooky Pictures, which is the low finances style label lately shaped by producers Roy Lee (“The Ring”) (who’s pictured, proper) and Steven Schneider (“Pet Sematary”), and the Abu Dhabi outfit with deep pockets introduced that “Watcher,” which includes a serial killer who prompts a citywide panic, is at present being forged in preparation for an April shoot.

Within the pic a younger lady strikes into a brand new condo along with her fiancé solely to be plagued by the sensation that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in an adjoining constructing, in accordance with promotional supplies.

“The Watcher” can be produced by Aaron Kaplan, Sean Perrone, Mason Novick, and John Finemore along with Lee and Schneider. Marc Bienstock, Derek Dauchy, and Stuart Manashil will govt produce. Nancy Nayor is casting.

Okuno is the director of the award-winning AFI brief movie “Slut,” centered on a naive younger woman changing into the goal of a murderous sociopath when she makes an attempt to reinvent herself to impress the boys in her small Texas city. She has since been writing the reboot of 1977 supernatural thriller “Audrey Rose” for Orion Pictures and Platinum Dunes.

Image Nation Chief Content material Officer Ben Ross in an announcement stated he was happy to announce the Emirati manufacturing firm’s first manufacturing beneath their partnership “with horror movie heavyweights Roy Lee and Steven Schneider” and honored to have Chloe Okuno on board to direct the pact’s first pic.

Ross famous that the pact with Spooky Pictures is a brand new step in Image Nation’s “continued journey” into the worldwide market. “We’re excited to create extra darkish style titles with nice potential for profitable franchises,” he famous.

Schneider beforehand collaborated with Image Nation Abu Dhabi as producer on the Center East-based firm’s dystopian Arab thriller “The Worthy,” directed by Emirati helmer Ali F. Mostafa.

Image Nation has a multi-pronged technique of calculated danger investments in Hollywood to assist finance daring however commercially viable native tasks and construct a neighborhood business.

Image Nation’s different Hollywood partnerships embody longstanding rapports with Parkes MacDonald Productions and Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.