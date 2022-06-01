Images and details of the canceled Marvel MMO that allowed us to create our favorite superhero

The creators of DC Universe Online announced last week the cancellation of the project.

Last week, the Swedish video game conglomerate EG7 announced the cancellation of a project aimed at fans of superheroes: a MMO de Marvel which allowed players to create their own character and join friends and enemies in different online missions, although it had been in development for a short time.

Just a few days after its cancellation was confirmed, they have appeared images and screenshots that we can see in ArtStation from the hand of Ramiro Galan, who has worked as the main designer in Pixelkings, a company that collaborated with the project.

In the screenshots we can see what the initial menus of the game looked like. We could fully customize our superhero with clothing styles that offered different attributes for stats related to speed, strength, or agility, but also editing appearance and body type.

We could choose between X-Men, Avengers, SHIELD and The Fantastic FourOnce the profile we wanted to have for our character was completed, we were given choose which faction we wanted to join, with X-Men, Avengers, SHIELD and Fantastic Four available. A comic book cover featuring our superhero was also automatically created, defining the art style in rich, vibrant colors that pay homage to the tone of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

This MMO from the Marvel universe was being developed by Dimensional Ink Games, known for being the creators of DC Universe Online, which has been on the market for a decade. The budget of the canceled project was going to have figures close to 50 million dollarsresources that will now be invested in other smaller creations.

Marvel games on the horizon

Although this Marvel MMO does not end up reaching the market (at least not from the hand of its first managers), there will be no lack of titles in the future that they come with the signature of La Casa de las Ideas. Marvel’s Midnight Suns, from Firaxis and 2K Games, is the closest, scheduled for the second half of 2022.

Later, the most anticipated are those that come from the hand of Insomniac Games for PlayStation. First Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will bring back the adventures of the arachnid with a new threat. Then there is Marvel’s Wolverine, also scheduled for 2023 but with less development time invested to date.

