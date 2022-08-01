Images of the new Dead by Daylight collaboration with Resident Evil are leaked

Behavior Interactive prepares extra content for its multiplayer horror title.

If you have been a Dead by Daylight player for more than a year, you will remember that in 2021 it took place a collaboration with Resident Evil which included characters, maps and accessories and made it clear that Behavior Interactive’s title has reached a very high level of success. In the video that you have on these lines you can see how they presented the content of last year.

Even lines of dialogue have been filteredWell, thanks to a new filtration coming from the archives we can see what it will bring the new crossover that it will have with the same franchise and that was confirmed a few months ago. As you can see in the image that we leave you here below, there are icons and costumes of characters such as Albert Wesker, Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong, and even lines of dialogue have been obtained through audios that have come to light.

Wesker would join as a killer and Ada and Rebecca would be survivors but, for now, neither Behavior Interactive nor Capcom (owner of the IP) have officially confirmed the playable details, so we will have to stay tuned to see what everything that finally becomes. Leakers have pulled directly from the game, as what we know is that it will be implemented sometime in 2022.

Over the years it has become commonplace for Dead by Daylight to enjoy collaborations of all kinds, as has recently happened with Attack on Titan. It is not by chance, since Behavior’s game has managed to reach more than 50 million players to date, quite a feat for a title of this nature.

