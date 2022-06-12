Imagine a Castlevania with touches of Bloodborne and a dark pixel art aesthetic: this is The Last Faith

The new trailer for this metroidvania surprises with the quality of its art and its bloody action.

Ever since we discovered The Last Faith at the end of last year we’ve been dying to get our hands on this obscure metroidvania that combines elements of the legendary Castlevania series with aesthetics and combat mechanics reminiscent of Fromsoftware’s Bloodborne. So we were delighted to see it in action again at the Future Game Show, with a new trailer of almost a minute and a half that has once again surprised us with its fantastic setting and the design of its scenes and monsters.

Often brutal, always exhilarating, it’s the unholy marriage of metroidvania and soulslike.Kumi Souls GamesOften brutal, always exhilarating, The Last Faith is the unholy marriage of metroidvania and soulslike. Kumi Souls Games. During our adventure in this dark nightmarish universe we will have at our disposal melee weapons, including a whip so typical of the Castlevania saga, but also “arcane spells and firearms” so that each player approaches the action following his own style.

The nonlinear scan is one of the bases of the action of The Last Faith, which, as you can see in the trailer, stands out for its impeccable pixel art. “Travel through snowy mountains and castles bathed in moonlight. Discover and improve a formidable range of tools for destruction”, can be read in the official description of the game, which is usual in any self-respecting metroidvania.

For now, we do not have a specific release date for this promising video game, but we do know that it will be released this year on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

More about: The Last Faith.