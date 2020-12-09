Imagine Entertainment Partners With Rebel Girls Brand

Imagine Entertainment has set a growth pact with the Rebel Girls media model to provide a variety of authentic content material.

Rebel Girls’ best-selling guide sequence “Good Evening Tales” will function inspiration for the partnership, spotlighting key lady creators, innovators, leaders and pioneers all through historical past. The pact envisions Imagine and Rebel Girls partnering on historic content material, function movies and quick and long-form scripted and unscripted sequence geared toward woman demos.

Imagine Children + Household President Stephanie Sperber and Sara Bernstein, Imagine Documentaries exec VP will work with Rebel Girls’ CEO Jes Wolfe and leisure president Martha Adams on the tasks.

“The trailblazing perspective behind Rebel Girls, which celebrates ladies taking management of their very own tales, breaking norms, and creating their future, resonates with ladies and boys now greater than ever,” Sperber stated. “We’re excited to work with Rebel Girls and construct on what they began of celebrating pioneering ladies and ladies, globally. With a deal with illustration, we’ll create a dream workforce of various feminine writers, administrators, actors, and crew to carry these extraordinary tales to wider audiences.

So far, Rebel Girls has offered greater than 6.5 million copies of its “Good Evening Tales” sequence in 49 languages throughout 85 international locations. The model’s podcast of the identical title, now in its fourth season, has 11 million downloads.

“Our mission at Rebel Girls is to not solely encourage future generations of women however to deal with the unequal illustration in media that has contributed to decrease confidence in ladies”, stated Wolfe. “Imagine, identified for his or her best-in-class storytelling, might be an exceptional associate with Rebel Girls to be a drive for good in addressing the long-standing gender inequities which can be nonetheless prolific in children tv.”

Led by Sperber, Imagine Children + Household was shaped in January 2019. The division not too long ago launched its first live-action sequence “The Astronauts,” for Nickelodeon.