Imagine Entertainment Promotes Justin Wilkes to Chief Creative Officer

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment has promoted Justin Wilkes to chief artistic officer.

At present the pinnacle of the prolific Imagine Documentaries division, Wilkes’ expanded position was introduced internally on Monday by Howard and Grazer. He’ll now work carefully with movie, TV, docs, branded leisure, youngsters and household, and worldwide programming. Wilkes can even advise on Imagine’s stake in Tony Hernandez’s Jax Media and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions.

“We’re thrilled to have Justin broaden his position at Imagine. Through the years, he has proven he’s creatively bold, has a eager eye for expertise and story, and has the power to masterfully execute his productions. He’s a robust producer and collaborator, and extremely talent-friendly, partaking with storytellers in a means that enables them to actualize their imaginative and prescient and maximize their talents,” Grazer and Howard stated.

Wilkes joined Imagine in 2018 as co-founder of the docs unit with government vp Sara Bernstein. The pair swiftly grew a studio-agnostic slate that features Nat Geo’s “Rebuilding Paradise,” ESPN’s “D. Wade: Life Surprising,” Disney Plus’ “On Pointe” and Magnolia’s “As soon as Have been Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band.”

The upcoming nonfiction slate has high-profile tasks, together with: Martin Scorsese’s doc about punk legends the New York Dolls at Showtime; Antoine Fuqua’s “The Day Sports activities Stood Nonetheless” at HBO; Rory Kennedy’s Boeing 737 Max challenge at Netflix; Amy Poehler’s Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz movie; and Howard’s second vérité movie following chef Jose Andrés and his World Central Kitchen at Nat Geo.

Wilkes can even have a hand in Imagine’s branded storytelling initiatives, which produced the documentary “John Bronco,” and is presently in manufacturing on the large-format characteristic movie “Mars 2080” with companions Walmart, P&G and Nike.

Earlier than becoming a member of the corporate, Wilkes produced Jay-Z’s “Made in America” alongside Grazer and Howard, and the hit Nat Geo sequence “Mars.” He additionally ran RadicalMedia’s leisure endeavors, the place he produced and government produced a slate of award-winning tasks, together with Liz Garbus’ Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning movie “What Occurred, Miss Simone,” Joe Berlinger’s Oscar-nominated “Paradise Misplaced 3: Purgatory,” and the Netflix sequence “My Subsequent Visitor Wants No Introduction With David Letterman.”