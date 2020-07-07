Imagine Sets Production and Financing Pact With Warner Music Group – Variety

Imagine Leisure and Warner Music Group have reduce a deal to co-produce and co-finance a slate of music-themed tasks for a spread of movie, TV and digital retailers.

The deal is an outgrowth of the pair’s partnership on the upcoming Nat Geo restricted sequence “Genius: Aretha,” revolving across the lifetime of legendary musician Aretha Franklin, whose prime catalog of recordings is essentially owned by Warner Music Group.

The deal envisions tasks for characteristic movies, scripted TV sequence, documentary tasks and short-form digital platforms. Imagine has considerably diversified its manufacturing operations over the previous few years to include documentaries in addition to youngsters’s fare and made-for-digital content material.

Imagine principal Ron Howard has directed two high-profile music documentaries over the previous 4 years: 2016’s “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years” and 2019’s “Pavarotti.” Imagine chairman Brian Grazer has led the diversification push that started with Raine Group’s $100 million funding in Imagine in early 2016.

Associated Tales

“I’ve all the time regarded for brand new methods to convey a narrative to life. That is my ardour. Our new partnership with WMG provides us a brand new dimension to do precisely that – ignite emotion in tales,” mentioned Grazer. “The content material that lives inside songs provides life to a contemporary sonic and cinematic energy. Len Blavatnik is a visionary within the area and everybody at Imagine is thrilled to associate with him and his staff. Thanks once more to WMG, notably Steve, Max (Lousada) and Charlie.”

Brian Grazer

Sage Grazer

Warner Music Group, managed by investor Len Blavatnik and run by CEO Steven Cooper, went public final month at $25 a share. On Thursday, WMG shares closed at $29.35. Cooper mentioned Warner Music Leisure chief Charlie Cohen would collaborate with the Imagine staff on shepherding tasks.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Ron, Brian, and the stellar staff at Imagine to convey to screens the fascinating tales of our artists, our songwriters, and our labels,” mentioned Cooper. “With a world roster of famous person expertise and a wealthy musical historical past in our archives, we now have nice alternatives to marry music, narrative, and picture via biopics, documentaries, and different visible platforms.”

Imagine mentioned the cope with give the corporate “unprecedented entry to an unlimited library of music and historical past throughout all of WMG’s report labels and its publishing arm.” The corporate mentioned it could look throughout “genres and a long time” for ripe tasks within the Warner Music archives. The conglomerate is residence to the legendary recorded music vaults of Atlantic, Asylum, Elektra, Reprise and Warner Bros. Information, amongst different notable imprints. Its Warner Chappell Music publishing arm controls greater than 1.four million copyrights.

Cohen got here to WMG after a 25-year profession at MGM the place he rose to chief working officer of the studio’s movement image group. Since becoming a member of WMG he has developed “Genius: Aretha,” the latest Epix documentary “Laurel Canyon” and the HBO movie adaptation of David Byrne’s Broadway present “American Utopia,” to be directed by Spike Lee.

“Genius: Aretha” options Tony winner Cynthia Erivo because the pathbreaking Franklin, the Detroit-born singer and composer who grew to become a famous person within the 1960s and often called the Queen of Soul. The third installment of Imagine’s “Genius” scripted sequence franchise for Nat Geo is scheduled to start its eight-episode run in November, though manufacturing on the sequence in Atlanta was halted in March amid the coronavirus lockdown.

(Pictured: “Genius: Aretha”)