Imax Earnings Sink Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Imax Company was hit onerous by the coronavirus pandemic, chopping its third quarter revenues in half and sending its earnings into destructive territory.

Revenues on the exhibitor plunged 56.9% to $37.3 million, down from $86.4 million within the year-ago interval. Imax reported a lack of $47.2 million or 80 cents a share versus a revenue of $9 million or 15 cents a share in the identical quarter of 2019. Adjusted for one-time good points and prices, losses clocked in at 75 cents per share.

For the third quarter, Imax beat consensus estimates for income, however its earnings missed the mark. The consensus earnings per share estimate was a lack of 31 cents. Wall Road predicted revenues of $31.6 million for the corporate.

Imax unveiled its earnings within the midst of a pandemic that has decimated the exhibition business and left studios hesitant to launch the type of big-budget superhero motion pictures which have dominated the field workplace in recent times. That’s dangerous information for Imax, which has catered closely to comedian ebook followers who’re prepared to shell out more cash to watch Spider-Man or Marvel Girl save the world on the most important and clearest of screens.

Imax has benefited, nevertheless, from the return of Asian audiences to film theaters. International locations like China and South Korea have begun reopening as circumstances of COVID-19 have waned. Imax has a number of venues open in Asia and scored with the discharge of “The Eight Hundred” — the primary Asian movie shot totally on Imax cameras — in addition to the current Japanese hit “Demon Slayer.” Moreover, Imax put in 23 programs and signed agreements for 10 extra throughout the interval.

Imax additionally isn’t as closely leveraged as different exhibition chains akin to AMC and Cineworld. These theater chains are struggling underneath the burden of their debt-laden steadiness sheets, which have raised considerations amongst traders about their viability. In distinction, Imax pressured that’s has greater than $305 million in money available.

Shares of Imax sank after the outcomes had been introduced, falling 2.8% to $11.45 in pre-market buying and selling.