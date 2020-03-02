Imax Names Pablo Calamera as Chief Technology Officer

Imax has named Pablo Calamera as chief expertise officer and govt VP, the corporate introduced Monday. He succeeds Brian Bonnick, who will retire after 20 years on the job.

Calamera, who joins Imax from video platform JW Participant, will report back to Imax CEO Wealthy Gelfond and will probably be primarily based in New York.

“Over the course of his 30-year profession, Pablo has cultivated deep experience in serving to international manufacturers leverage expertise to develop progressive merchandise and platforms, increase their attain, and join with customers in highly effective methods,” Gelfond mentioned in an announcement. “Constructing on our record-breaking yr, Pablo will spearhead the event of options that additional evolve and strengthen our international theatre community and prolong our management in delivering essentially the most immersive leisure experiences on the planet.”

He added, “Brian Bonnick has been a driving power behind the expertise that lifted Imax past museums and into multiplexes all over the world, establishing the corporate as a worldwide leisure powerhouse.”

In his new position, Calamera will lead the corporate’s expertise technique and oversee growth and implementation of merchandise. His resume additionally consists of CTO at Vonage, CTO of ClearChannel and CTO of Thumbplay, a cloud-based music comapny. He’s additionally labored at Apple, Microsoft, and WebTV.

“Imax is an organization I’ve lengthy admired, for the best way it’s wielded expertise to remodel how artists and followers join, and the way audiences all over the world expertise leisure,” Calamera. mentioned “I sit up for constructing on the profitable rollout of our new Imax with laser methods, and additional evolving and enhancing our international theatre community as effectively as core Imax applied sciences which is able to additional drive our innovation and attain.”

Imax set a brand new firm file on the field workplace final yr, crossing $1 billion in international ticket gross sales because of the success of blockbusters like “Captain Marvel,” “Spider-Man: Far From House” and “The Lion King.” It was the second yr in a row Imax hit the billion-dollar milestone.

Provides Bonnick, “It has been the good honor of my profession to assist construct and develop Imax and join audiences all over the world. Once I joined Imax in 1999, nobody may have dreamed of how we’d develop the model by constructing so many new cutting-edge expertise platforms, and it’s proof of the facility of expertise to empower creativity and encourage marvel in us all.”