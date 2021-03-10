Imax To Open Four Theaters In Shanghai With Broadway Group

Big-screen cinema firm Imax and Better China exhibition firm Broadway have struck a deal to construct 4 further Imax theaters in mainland China’s largest metropolis Shanghai. The settlement signifies that Imax is on the right track to have near 1,000 venues in operation in mainland China.

All 4 downtown Shanghai websites will undertake top-end laser expertise. They embrace One East, a flagship blended use property owned and operated by Brookfield Properties that’s set to open later in 2021.

Broadway, affiliated to Invoice Kong’s Hong Kong-based Edko distribution and exhibition group, now operates 436 screens in 52 complexes in China. Broadway has eight Imax theaters in a few of mainland China’s prime markets, together with Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Chongqing.

Cinemas in China have been allowed to reopen in mid-July final yr after practically six months of necessary closure as a result of coronavirus outbreak. Enterprise started to bounce again strongly with the discharge of sturdy native titles such “The Eight Hundred” and following the additional easing of in-theater seating restrictions from October 2020.

“Moviegoing has come roaring again post-pandemic in China, providing the world a glimpse of the pent-up shopper demand that awaits multiplexes worldwide,” stated Wealthy Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

Imax China reported hefty losses for 2020, reflecting final yr’s extended cinema closures and the influence on clients and enterprise operations. However the current Lunar New 12 months interval was the strongest on report and Imax has been capable of enhance its share of the nationwide field workplace whole compared with 2019 and the early a part of 2020.

The corporate lately reported 750 theaters in operation in mainland China. The Broadway deal signifies that it has an extra 248 in backlog.

“With the continual improve of China’s movie trade and content material, the premium film expertise represented by Imax has turn out to be the important thing driving drive to draw audiences again and strongly assist the field workplace restoration publish pandemic,” stated Broadway Cinemas CEO Tessa Lau.

Broadway additionally operates 13 cinemas with 70 screens in Hong Kong, giving it a market main share of 40%. Rival Hong Kong exhibitor UA, which operates two Imax venues, on Monday stated that it had filed for voluntary liquidation.