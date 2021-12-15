IMF Leader Economist Gita Gopinath met PM Modi, PMO shared this image

New Delhi: world financial fund (World Financial Fund) Leader Economist of Gita Gopinath (Gita Gopinath) Has met High Minister Narendra Modi. Gita Gopinath has met PM Modi as of late. The High Minister’s Place of work has shared an image with Gita Gopinath and PM Modi. On this, PM Modi and Geeta Gopinath are observed status in combination.Additionally Learn – UNESCO accords ‘Cultural Heritage’ standing to Durga Puja competition, PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee expressed happiness

Freeing the image, the PMO mentioned that as of late the Leader Economist of the World Financial Fund, Gita Gopinath, has met High Minister Narendra Modi as of late.

Leader Economist of the World Financial Fund Gita Gopinath known as on High Minister Narendra Modi as of late: PMO %.twitter.com/AoEt42blIl – ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021



Please inform that Geeta Gopinath is of Indian beginning. Geeta Gopinath has been a professor within the Division of Economics, Harvard College. Geeta Gopinath used to be born in Mysore, India. Geeta Gopinath did her commencement from Girl Shri Ram Faculty, Delhi College. After this she went to check from Washington College in The united states. After this he finished his PhD from Princeton College.