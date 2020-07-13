IMFACT’s Jeup Announces Enlistment Plans

IMFACT’s Jeup will likely be enlisting this month.

On July 13, IMFACT’s company Star Empire confirmed that Jeup will likely be enlisting within the military on July 27 to function an energetic soldier.

Jeup is the eldest member of IMFACT and he’s the primary one to be finishing up his necessary army service. He made his debut as the principle vocalist of IMFACT in 2016, and he’s proven his vocal abilities on reveals like “I Can See Your Voice Season 4.” He additionally competed on the KBS survival present “The Unit” and got here in No. 11.

