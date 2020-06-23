IMG Strikes Deal to Expand Jim Beam Brands – Variety

IMG stated it entered right into a pact with Beam Suntory to assist prolong alcohol manufacturers which might be a part of the James B. Beam Distilling Firm’s portfolio via strategic licensing partnerships.

Beam Suntory produces Jim Beam bourbon, together with Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s. Booker’s, Baker’s and Little E book. Jim Beam will have fun its 225th anniversary this yr.

IMG is predicted to develop merchandise that commemorate Beam’s extraordinary historical past, fashion and taste profile. The company intends to search alternatives within the experiential, style, residence, present, memorabilia, grilling and meals classes. IMG may even search out alternatives for the opposite alcohol manufacturers.

“As we have fun our 225th yr, that is the proper time to prolong our iconic manufacturers to merchandise and experiences that create new platforms and events to welcome customers, outdated and new, to our product and character,” stated Tom Bufalino, director at James B. Beam Distilling Firm. “With their deep expertise and assets, there is no such thing as a higher associate than IMG to accompany us on that journey.”

“It is a beloved quintessentially American model and a time-venerated high quality product that’s all about household values, shared experiences and accessibility,” stated Bruno Maglione, president of licensing at IMG, in a ready assertion. “By the Jim Beam licensing program, we’ll develop merchandise that place an accent on every of these attributes.”