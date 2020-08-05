IMG Strikes Licensing Deal With ‘Indignant Birds’ Franchise

Gaming leisure firm Rovio Leisure Corp. has appointed IMG because the unique worldwide client merchandise licensing agent for its “Indignant Birds” franchise.

The partnership will give Rovio the chance to develop a holistic client merchandise technique for the cellular app-turned-blockbuster throughout all content material and platforms.

“Over time, Rovio has labored with various brokers all over the world, supporting us tremendously in making ‘Indignant Birds’ out there to followers in every single place in varied bodily types,” Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta mentioned. “Whereas we proceed to give attention to growing and publishing memorable gaming experiences and content material, in IMG we’ve got discovered a associate with whom we purpose to ship a extra strategic and globally constant licensing programme that’s aligned with our core enterprise.”

“Indignant Birds” launched in 2009 as a online game app on cellular gadgets, and nonetheless attracts tens of hundreds of thousands of customers to its authentic type with 4.5 billion downloads thus far. Nevertheless, its reputation rapidly rocketed the model right into a multi-platform franchise with two animated motion pictures, a tv sequence, and a flurry of client merchandise.

“The evolution of ‘Indignant Birds’ from cellular recreation to worldwide world popular culture fixture is probably probably the most spectacular achievements in current instances in new authentic animated character creation,” mentioned Bruno Maglione, president of licensing at IMG. “Working intently with Rovio, we’re enthusiastic concerning the potential to take this franchise to new ranges of success because it embarks on its subsequent decade.”