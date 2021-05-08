“Imitation” Joins Weekend Drama Ratings Battle As “Taxi Driver” Stays No. 1

KBS 2TV’s “Imitation” has entered the weekend ratings fray!

On May 7, KBS kicked off its brand-new Friday-Saturday drama time slot with the premiere of “Imitation,” the first drama to fill the new 11:20 p.m time slot.

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” is a new drama about the work and love lives of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. The star-studded cast includes Jung Ji So; U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young; ATEEZ‘s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho; T-ara’s Jiyeon; former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung; SF9‘s Hwiyoung and Chani; g.o.d.’s Danny Ahn; Yuri; Minseo; Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong; Ahn Jung Hoon; Rainbow’s Jisook; and former Baby V.O.X member Shim Eun Jin.

According to Nielsen Korea, “Imitation” made a relatively quiet start: the first episode of the drama scored average nationwide ratings of 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent for its two parts.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” remained the most-watched drama of Friday night, scoring average nationwide ratings of 12.0 percent and 14.7 percent for its two parts.

Finally, JTBC’s “Undercover” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent for its latest episode.

Did you tune in to the premiere of “Imitation”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

