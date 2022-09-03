IMMORTALITY, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, Mac and Xbox Series

Everything in Immortality is a mystery that begs to be unraveled. For this reason, in this analysis we can only give you the keys to pique your curiosity, but only you can investigate these three films that make up Sam Barlow’s new work to answer one question: What happened to Marissa Marcel?

With this third work, it is clear that the work of Sam Barlow begins to take shape and identity. Her Story by her was not a stroke of luck, but a way of using the interactive medium as a support for other types of stories and, above all, her way of discovering them. I’ve been realizing for some time that this is what new players are looking for: a narrative that, for lack of better terms, we could define as archaeological. Fragmented. That requires the player’s participation to connect all the pieces. It’s something that has caused quite a stir in FromSoftware’s games, but has been explored by many other authors in different but similar ways in recent years. The ultimate story is not told by the creator; you tell it to yourself. Sam Barlow belongs to this same school, because since Her Story he has focused on detective mechanics as an immense puzzle that is less cinematographic than it seems at first glance. Because yes, all the material you find in their games is recorded with a camera, but the narrative does not work as a cinematic, but as pieces of that puzzle by connecting the different video clips and understanding their connections.

Immortality’s approach follows the same line as his previous works. It is, therefore, somewhat less innovative than the impact of her first video game, but it is also fresher and more original than Telling Lies, which followed the same structure point by point as Her Story. Now the player puts himself in the shoes of a fan of the movies of Marissa Marcel, an actress who is surrounded by great uncertainty due to her disappearance. With the presentation of the material rescued from her three films, we have to unravel the mystery of what happened to the actress. We have two tools: rewinding tapes backwards and forwards, fast and slow, and a search system for related concepts through which we can click anywhere on the image to be taken to another related one. It can be the face of an actor, but also a painting, a book or a candle.

The presentation, and ultimately the marketing of the game itself, is very similar to that made with The Blair Witch Project. Passing off a “found material” as real, but which, on this occasion, is not edited for viewing in film format, but we are the ones who must order it and discover it as if we were in a editing room. And this is where things will get interesting, because as we watch the different clips, there will come a time when we realize that there is “something more” to these tapes than meets the eye. This is one of the most intense moments of Immortality and therefore it is best not to talk about it too much.

Cinema at the service of the game

In terms of gameplay, though, I think Immortality doesn’t do any better than Her Story. As a derivative of her formula, these links between concepts have had to be adapted to a more visual language, but the idea loses some force. While in Her Story we had to follow the plot and stick to keywords to find new videos related to those concepts, here the elements we can interact with are more random. Breadcrumbs lead nowhere, but rather allow you to unlock all the stuff your way. It is an interesting idea, taken from the work of JG Ballard and his Atrocities Exhibition, which encouraged the reader to read disorderly paragraphs (to which he would add the chapters of Cortázar’s Hopscotch), but within that detective mechanics, which allows you to follow a series of clues, we do not find such a direct sense. The play is resolved at key moments, when, by luck or persistence, we come across key clips that move the story forward. And, therefore, there are also less intense and even redundant moments, in which we will wander through this material without knowing where we are going.

The ultimate story is not told by the creator; you tell yourselfFortunately, the material is interesting in itself. All three movies (Ambrosio, Minsky, and Two of Everything) are compelling enough that you want to delve into the life of not just Marissa Marcel, but all of the actors and crew who shot them. And also in the reasons why they were never released. I was especially captivated by the first of all, Ambrosio, an adaptation of the gothic novel The Monk by Mathew G. Lewis that fascinates with its very successful photography and the application of techniques and effects of the time in which it wants to emulate being recorded. . And it is that Immortality contains several stories within these tapes. We don’t just want to know what’s up with Marissa Marcel. We are not only anxious to reveal the strange secrets that surround these tapes. She also makes us interested in what happens behind the cameras and in the pressure of art and artists in some of the most turbulent times in cinema.

Immortality is, for all these reasons, the most original work of the year so far. Not without its ups and downs, I might add. Because although it manages to make the trip very worthwhile, you will also go through moments where it seems that the story does not move forward. I highly recommend playing with a controller, and so do its developers, because sticks and buttons are better suited to reel control than keyboard and mouse, and especially because vibration is not only necessary, but I would say essential, unless we play with good helmets and a lot of attention. It will be interesting to see how Immortality adapts on mobile thanks to Netflix.

With all this, it’s hard not to get caught up in its history, and in the coming months we won’t see many forums full of theories about its different connotations, but I also think that some of them may be deliberately confusing and allegorical and may lose something. of the intensity of the moment in which they are discovered. There is no doubt, however, about the authorial value of Immortality; the content of his films says much more than the words of his actors. It tells us about the sacrifice of art, the mysticism of inspiration and everything that delivery requires: a price that, at times, can be truly terrifying.