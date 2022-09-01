Immortality, the interactive thriller from the creator of Her Story, is coming soon to Netflix via mobile

The title invites us to unravel the mystery surrounding the three feature films shot by Marissa Marcel.

If you liked the adventure of Her Story, from Sam Barlow, you are probably interested in the premise of Immortality. This interactive thriller, which is now available on PC, Xbox Series and Xbox Game Pass, has a plot that has ended up attracting the attention of Netflixa platform that, as announced by the creator of the game on social networks, will soon host the mysterious adventure.

Immortality Coming Soon to Apple and Android Devices on NetflixSam BarlowAccording to the author’s publication on Twitter, Immortality will reach the mobile series and movie platform: “Immortality will arrive Coming Soon to Apple and Android devices on Netflix. We’re taking some extra time on our mobile launch to make sure it’s about the best possible experience for Netflix members around the world.”

As for the plot, Immortality is presented as a trilogy of interactive films that invites us to unravel the mystery around Marissa Marcel, a woman who came to shoot three feature films. However, this professional never premiered her works and, later, she disappeared without explanation. Beyond this, the creator also ensures that she is also working on a Mac version.

Immortality suffered a delay that slightly pushed its release date, but all Sam Barlow fans can now access the enigma of Marissa Marcel through PC, Xbox Series y Xbox Game Pass. If you want to know in depth the work of this professional, we leave you with our analysis of Her Story of her, where we collect the points that make this game so special.