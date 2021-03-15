Immortals Fenyx Rising dates its DLC Myths of the Eastern Kingdom

Ubisoft announces that the DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising called Myths of the Eastern Kingdom the 25 of this month of March.

Myths of the Eastern Kingdom is the second of the 3 DLC planned for the game and its development is in charge of Ubisoft Chengdu. The adventure will give us access to a new open world, with new characters and story inspired by Chinese mythology.

Additionally, it will focus on a new hero named Ku who boasts a martial arts fighting style and different abilities than what we know from Fenyx.

While fans will still have to wait a bit to play this new DLC, there is already a preview mission that we can test as part of a free update: “We Are Not Alone.”

This new quest appears at the southern end of the Vale of Eternal Spring and offers a challenge that tests stamina in the clouds, with a themed prize for those who complete it. This mission does not require the DLC, but it is a good way to whet your appetite for those who are waiting for it.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will have a third DLC called The Lost Gods and in it we will see a new character named Ash, who has been chosen by Fenyx to bring back the lost gods. This expansion will include top-view gameplay and a new combat system.

By the way, it will have an art book that you will surely love if you are fans of the title and its attractive aesthetics.