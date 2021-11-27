Immortals Fenyx Rising free this weekend on PC for your Ubisoft 35th anniversary trial

In a few days it will be a year since the launch of this adventure in which you have to save the Greek gods.

This weekend is starring the great offers, such as the Steam Autumn Sales of which we made a small compilation yesterday in 3DJuegos, but that does not prevent some companies from continuing to leave us with free trials of some of their latest video games released on the market. . This is the case with Immortals Fenyx Rising, the mythological adventure released by Ubisoft a year ago.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the company, in PC Through Ubisoft Connect there will be the opportunity to download and test this weekend a video game that left a good taste in the mouth of 3DJuegos. In it, he is challenged to take control of Fenyx, a new winged half-deity, with the goal of save the greek gods. “The fate of the world is at stake. You are the last hope of the gods.”

Immortals Fenyx Rising also hit stores 12 months ago for the Epic Games Store, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia. In its playable approach, a journey is proposed where there will be time to fight mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods and defeat Typhon, the most terrifying titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight that will go down in history.

At 3DJuegos we gave it the Recommended stamp on the occasion of its premiere. You can find out more about our assessment by reading the complete analysis of Immortals Fenyx Rising, which in its final conclusions read like this: its action is fun and its puzzles, ingenious, but the greatest virtue of Immortals Fenyx Rising is having built a fantastic open world that you will want to explore to the last corner.

