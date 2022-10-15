Impact in France: N’Golo Kanté suffered from his injury and would miss the World Cup in Qatar

N’Golo Kanté suffered from his injury and would not play in Qatar (Photo: Reuters)

He is one of the great figures who has been under permanent observation for weeks due to the injury that has him mistreating and the latest information is not the best: N’Golo Kanté suffered from his muscular problem and in France they already assure that will not play the World Cup in Qatar.

“The French team will not be able to count on the presence of N’Golo Kanté for the World Cup in Qatar”was the blunt confirmation made by the newspaper The team Through his journalists Vincent Duluc and Loic Tanzi, who assured that the Chelsea midfielder must “abandon” his intention to recover for the appointment that will start in a couple of weeks.

The 31-year-old footballer, one of the stars of the French team, has been without action for two months at Chelsea due to a hamstring injury that has worsened in recent hours. “We are still waiting for N’Golo. He had a problem in training and it’s not ideal. It’s disappointing for him and for us. We have to wait to see the scope ”, Graham Potter, technical director of the English cast, had advanced in his last press conference.

While waiting for an official confirmation, the French media already give it away from the tournament in Qatar: “Injured in the hamstring, N’Golo Kanté will not play the World Cup with the France team”, titled the aforementioned medium. “This is a real first blow for the Blues,” journalist Harold Marchetti also agreed with the news in The Parisian.

The last time the footballer added minutes was last August 14 during the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham for the Premier League. On that occasion he was replaced a few minutes from the end by Conor Gallagher and since then he could not reappear, although it was expected that the recovery period would be adequate to reach Qatar. His problems in the last sessions are leaving him out of the championship.

Didier Deschamps had already reported weeks ago that he was not going to mention any athlete who was not in optimal physical condition, something that also puts Paul Pogba. One of the Juventus reinforcements underwent knee surgery at the beginning of September due to a problem in the menisci of his right knee and it is almost impossible for him to reach Qatar.

The defending champion of the title, who beat Croatia in the final of Russia 2018, may not have two of his main figures for the event in Qatar. Both Kanté and Pogba had been regular members of the team throughout the route to the coronation.

The European cast will premiere Tuesday November 22 against Australia for the first day of Group D that also make up Denmark and Tunisia. This group will pay special attention to the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni, since two round of 16 keys will be generated with the crosses between the first two of the Group C (Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico) and Group D.

