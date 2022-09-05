Impact in France: Paul Pogba will have knee surgery and his participation in the Qatar World Cup is in danger

FILE PHOTO. Paul Pogba during the warm-up prior to the Nations League match between France and Italy, at the San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy – October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Paul Pogbamidfielder of the Juventus of Turin, decided this Monday to end the conservative therapy that he was following to recover from his injury to the meniscus of his right knee and undergo an operation, a decision that puts his presence at risk with the France national team in the next Qatar World Cup 2022to be held in November and December.

This was revealed by the coach of the Turin team, the Italian Massimiliano Allegri, at the press conference prior to the Champions League match against French PSG, to be played this Tuesday at the Parc des Princes.

“This morning he trained, then stopped and decided to have surgery. I reckon we’ll have him back in January, we have to be realistic. Whether he plays the World Cup or not is not my problem.”the black and white technician dropped the bomb.

After testing himself for two days on the grass of Continassa, Juve’s sports city, Pogba, 29, has decided to undergo surgery. In fact, according to the Italian media, in the absence of official confirmation from the club, the Frenchman will undergo surgery tonight on the meniscus in his right knee.

The injury separated the former Manchester United player from the black and white routine at the end of July and the most optimistic calculations indicate that he will be out for six weeks.

Allegri faces this clash against PSG also with the loss of the Argentine Angel Di Maria, still with discomfort in the adductor. The coach does not see himself as a favorite against the Parisian squad.

“We are facing a rival that is among the strongest in Europe, this year it is my favorite for victory,” he said.

With information from EFE

