Impact on the NBA: Argentine Luca Vildoza is one step away from joining the Milwaukee Bucks, last champions

Vildoza was going to play for the New York Knicks, but an injury took him away from the competition (Gettyimages)

Luca Vildoza is one step away from wearing the jacket of the Milwaukee Bucks, last champions of the NBAand the home of Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the top stars in the most competitive basketball league in the world. The Argentine would join as a free agent and could already be part of the roster in the playoffs, according to Adrián Wojnarowski, a journalist from ESPN.

“Alex Saratsisrepresentative of Vildoza and part of the Octagon Sports agency, and Jon Horstgeneral manager of the Bucks, they expect to close the terms of the agreement in the coming days”, indicated the reporter based on what his sources informed him. The arrangement also would include the base’s participation in the next season, 2022/2023.

The 26-year-old man from Mar del Plata had agreed to his arrival at the New York Knicks before the start of the season, after his great performance at Saski Baskonia, where he had been chosen as the best player in the finals of the Spanish ACB League in 2020; in addition to his outstanding incursions in the Argentine team. However, he did not make his debut: an injury to his right foot prevented him from showing his potential in the summer leaguedeveloped after his time with the albiceleste team at the Olympic Games.

He only added a handful of minutes in two games in the competition that took place in Las Vegas: against Toronto Raptors played 8 minutes, 3 assists and a rebound, and then against Indiana Pacers He completed 4 minutes, with 0 points (0-1 in triples), a rebound and a steal of the ball. The Knicks decided to cut him and Vildoza bet on his recovery. The agreement included three seasons that were not guaranteed and, given the physical problem, NY dispensed with their services. She underwent surgery and underwent rehabilitation in Argentina. In fact, he already played for his national team in the first window of the AmeriCup. And he was training with the Under 18 team at the National Center for High Performance Sports (Cenard).

From Europe they tempted him again, but the NBA opens the doors for him to take revenge. “It’s a dream. To simplify it is to say that it is a dream. In the end, it is. As a child, one always dreams of that.he told Infobae in May of last year, when the obstacle of injury did not appear on the horizon. Today he is not called by any franchise…

The Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 48 wins and 30 losses, behind the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. They were left without George Hill, the backup point guard, who was injured. And they are betting on celebrating, as they did last season, when they regained the crown of champions, something that had not happened since 1971, the year in which they had Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in their ranks. Antetokounmpo, a true physical prodigy, has just secured a place in the playoffs a few days ago with a record included: he became the top scorer in team history.

The 27-year-old power forward born in Athens, Greece, is close to finding a partner to continue burning nets: the Argentine Luca Vildoza, who is going for his revenge in the NBA, and everything indicates that a place will be made with Facundo Campazzo (Denver Nuggets) and Leandro Bolmato (Minnesota Timberwolves).

