Impact on the sports world: Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 41

The Swiss will leave the activity at 41 years old and with 103 titles. He will play the Laver Cup as the last performance.

Roger Federer announced that he is retiring from professional tennis. The tennis player, considered one of the best of all time and winner of 20 Grand Slam tournaments, confirmed that he will leave professional sports after participating in the Laver Cup, which will take place next week in London.

“Next week’s Laver Cup in London will be my last ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but not at Grand Slams or on tour,” he said in a letter he posted on his social media along with a video.

In this way, Federer will put an end to a glorious career from next September 23 at the renowned O2 Arena. Among the attractions that the contest will present will be to see the historic Big Four: Roger, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray they will share the same team that will be led by the legend Björn Borg.

In recent weeks, the Swiss press had indicated that the former number 1 in the world had once again accumulated fluid in his knee that had to be operated on, and that would have been key to analyzing the steps to follow in his career, which accumulates a record of 1251 wins and only 275 losses. In addition to major tournament titles, Roger also had the pleasure of winning Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 (doubles), silver at London 2012 (singles), and the Davis Cup with the Swiss team in 2014. In total, reaped 103 titles.

“Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the best of all, without a doubt, has been the people I have come across along the way: my friends, my rivals, and above all the fans. that give life to sport”, he said in an excerpt from his letter.

“The last three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I have worked hard to return to my best competitive version. But I also know the capabilities and limits of my body, and his message to me was clear. I have 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 games in the last 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I dreamed, and now I must admit that it is time to end my competitive career”, he added in the statement he issued to announce that his career came to an end.

From the young tennis player who couldn’t control his emotions to the man who dominated the world of professional tennis, Federer will leave an indelible mark on history. And many records, of course. It was #1 for 310 weeksfigure only surpassed by Novak Djokovic.

Also, has the mark of being at the top of the ranking in consecutive weeks (237) And if we talk about the Grand Slams, he is the only player of all time to own five or more titles in three of the big four: Won six Australian Open titles, eight on the grass of All England and five at the US Open.

As he himself was in charge of saying in the letter, it will be time to enjoy the family and his children, something that he had already begun to do in advance due to the physical problems that took him off the courts in recent times. For the memory will remain the duels with Rafael Nadal, his sports nemesis, and with whom they are united by a friendship outside of tennis. The same as those eternal battles with Djokovicanother of the protagonists of a trio that marked an era in tennis and professional sports.

Federer announced his goodbye. Although there is still one last function of the Swiss that aroused the respect and admiration of the entire world.

For my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that the sport has given me over the years, the best were undoubtedly the people I met along the way: my friends, my rivals and most importantly the fans. that bring tennis to life.

Today, I want to share some news with all of you. As many already know, the last three years have presented challenges in the form of injuries and operations. I worked hard to get back to full competitive form but I also realized that the capabilities and limitations of my body sent me a message that has become more than clear lately.

I have 41 years old. I played over 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis treated me in such a generous way that I never imagined and now I have to recognize when it is time to close my competitive career.

Next week’s Laver Cup in London will be my last ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but not at Grand Slams or on tour.

It’s a bittersweet decision because I’m going to miss everything the circuit gave me. But at the same time, there are many things to celebrate. I consider myself to be one of the luckiest people on earth. I was given the special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level I never imagined for longer than I would have projected.

I would like to especially thank my wonderful wife Mirka, who was with me every minute. She helped me warm up before finals, watched countless games even when I was eight months pregnant, and solidified the support of my team. Also thank my wonderful four children for supporting me, always ready to explore new places and creating beautiful memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling that I will always cherish.

I also want to thank and acknowledge my dear parents and my sister, without them nothing would have been possible. A huge thank you to the trainer trainers who always steered me in the right direction… You did a wonderful job! To the Swiss Tennis Federation, for believing in me from a very young age and giving me an ideal start.

I really want to thank and acknowledge my wonderful team, Ivan, Dani, Roland and particularly Seve and Pierre, who gave me the best advice and were always there for me. Also to Tony for creatively managing my brand for over 17 years. You are all amazing and I loved working with you every minute of it.

I want to thank my loyal sponsors, who are really like partners to me; and to the ATP Tour teams and tournaments, who constantly greet us with kindness and hospitality.

I also want to thank all my rivals on the track. I was lucky enough to play a lot of epic matches that I will never forget. We have fought fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always did my best to respect the history of tennis. I am extremely grateful. We push each other, and together we take tennis to another level.

Most of all I want to offer a special thanks to my amazing fans. They will never know how much strength and faith they have given me. The inspiring experience of walking through packed stadiums has been one of the most exciting of my life. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, but they were filled with joy and energy. The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While sometimes it feels like it all happened in 24 hours, it was also all so deep and magical that it feels like a lifetime already.

I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in more than 40 different countries. I laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and mostly felt alive.

Through my travels, I have met wonderful people who have become lifelong friends, who constantly take time out of their busy schedules to watch me play and cheer me on around the world. Thanks.

When my love for tennis started, I was a ball boy from my hometown Basel. He used to look at the players with a certain sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I started my dream. My dreams led me to work hard and I started to believe in myself. Some successes gave me confidence and I started the most wonderful journey that brought me to this day.

So, I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who, all over the world, have contributed to making the dreams of this young Swiss ball-catcher come true.

Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and I will never leave you.

