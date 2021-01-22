ImpeachBidenNow Hashtag Hijacked by K-Pop Fans

Seven months after Ok-pop followers famously took over the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag on social media in an effort to drown out racist on-line chatter, there’s been no scarcity of different occasions that appeared ripe for such a transfer: the presidential debates, the election, the white riot on the Capitol, and any of numerous actions and inactions by former President Trump.

However apparently they held off till two days after President Biden’s inauguration, mobilizing forces to take over the #ImpeachBidenNow after a deeply cynical try by Republicans to retaliate for the previous president’s second impeachment by making an analogous transfer on the brand new president on his first full day in workplace.

Controversial Republican Congressperson Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced on Twitter, “I’ve simply filed articles of impeachment on president Joe Biden, we are going to see how this goes,” she wrote. “President Joe Biden is unfit to carry the workplace of the presidency. His sample of abuse of energy as President Obama’s vp is prolonged and disturbing.” Greene, a steadfast Trump supporter who is alleged to have connections to the QAnon conspiracy concept, is only a month into her time period in Congress. She has additionally filed articles over long-refuted claims of corruption towards Biden and his household.

People simply starting to develop accustomed to not having a number of every day dumpster fires emanating from the Oval Workplace awaked on Friday to see #ImpeachBidenNow trending with almost 100,000 Tweets.

However like #WhiteLivesMatter, clicking on the hashtag brings up tweets like this:

Have a look at these cuties right this moment 🥰 #ImpeachBidenNow pic.twitter.com/8Phhqj09bc — heeseung’s lover (@sunghoonsmoles) January 22, 2021

this:

#ImpeachBidenNow I believe it’s a good time to convey again this masterpiece: pic.twitter.com/pGtrcdlU0g — Amber (@superstars169) January 22, 2021

this:

How trumpies wanting rtn 😏🤣 kpopies stepping in 😀#ImpeachBidenNow pic.twitter.com/qDnJg6WmpT — slutforbangtanboyz (@vminismykink95) January 22, 2021

this:

Me: #ImpeachBidenNow is trending? WTF? Additionally me after I see it was k-pop highjacked: pic.twitter.com/DkHoj6Hq5H — Erin (@3isahandful) January 22, 2021

and this:

Completely happy to help in stealing this hashtag #ImpeachBidenNow pic.twitter.com/4NFXEtMCKN — Grannyof4. (@Grannyof42) January 22, 2021

Apparently, the GOP nonetheless has not realized what many internet editors know all too properly from expertise: Ok-pop followers don’t mess around.

A rep for President Biden’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s request for remark.