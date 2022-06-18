Imperial RTS Total War: Three Kingdoms Confirms Game Pass Arrival Date

Available only on PC, the Creative Assembly title takes us to Ancient China.

The Total War saga is one of the best known by lovers of real-time strategy games. One of the best recent exponents of the work of Creative Assembly is Total War: Three Kingdoms, a title that takes us to Ancient China allowing us to fight massive battles and manage an empire in a magnificent way.

Now, three years after its release, the studio has announced that the RTS will be added to Game Pass on June 21. Of course, it will only be part of PC Game Pass, since the game published by SEGA is available to play only on computers and does not have a version for Xbox consoles.

Three Kingdoms comes to PC Game Pass on June 21“The Han Dynasty crumbles before the young emperor, who is a mere puppet of despot Dong Zhuo. The power of the brutal and oppressive regime grows as it plunges into complete anarchy. But there is still hope in the form of three heroes, who have teamed up to face calamity. Warlords from the great families do the same, forming a loose coalition in an attempt to challenge Dong Zhuo’s ruthless rule. They will shape the future of China with their own hands, but personal ambition threatens their already crumbling alliance”, reads the official description of the game.

In relation to PC Game Pass, Xbox has recently confirmed that the rate of growth of the application has surprised them, with data from the 300% during the last year. All this without incorporating the Activision Blizzard catalog, something they plan to do as soon as the company’s purchase operation is given the green light.

Más sobre: Total War: Three Kingdoms, RTS, Creative Assembly, PC Game Pass y SEGA.