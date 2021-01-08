‘Imply Women’ Won’t Reopen on Broadway Due to Pandemic

When the lights go up on Broadway, “Imply Women” gained’t be returning to the stage.

Producers introduced Thursday that the musical, primarily based on Tina Fey’s trendy cult basic, won’t resume when theaters reopen.

The present will shut, having performed its last efficiency on March 11 — the day earlier than Broadway went darkish. “Imply Women” ran 805 performances and 29 previews throughout its stint on the August Wilson Theatre.

Broadway is anticipated to stay darkish by at the least Might 2021, having shut down final spring as coronavirus instances started to unfold. Disney’s musical “Frozen,” Martin McDonagh’s play “Hangmen” and Edward Albee’s revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” with Laurie Metcalf have beforehand introduced they gained’t restart when Broadway resumes.

“Imply Women,” which counts Lorne Michaels amongst its producers, grossed $124 million on Broadway and was seen by over 1 million folks. The musical recouped its full capitalization by early 2020, producers say.

“Thanks to the good inventive group, forged and crew that introduced ‘Imply Women’ to life from our first studying to last efficiency,” Michaels stated in an announcement. “We stay excited to carry this musical to the massive display, relaunch the tour and put together for a London manufacturing. I look ahead to the day, hopefully quickly, when theaters can open their doorways once more.”

The present scored 9 Tony Award nominations, together with nods for finest musical and rating. It opened on Broadway on April 8, 2018, following a five-week run on the Nationwide Theatre in Washington D.C., in late 2017.

Nevertheless, audiences haven’t seen the final of the Plastics. The North American tour, which launched in 2019, is anticipated to return as quickly as performances can recommence. And the musical is being tailored to a serious movement image (not to be confused with the 2004 film, which impressed the stage present).

“The possibility to carry this present to Broadway, with such a proficient younger ensemble and 5 astounding feminine leads, has been a dream come true,” Fey stated in an announcement. “And to our fierce and devoted followers — the restrict of our gratitude doesn’t exist.”