Important contribution of railway projects in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir: Goyal

new Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) national project in Jammu and Kashmir and said that by completing the project, the 'aspirations' of the people will be fulfilled, so that the region will be in the country. Stay connected with other parts throughout the year. Apart from Goyal, Railway Board President and CEO V.K. Yadav, General Manager of Northern Railway Ashutosh Gangal and Chief Administrative Officer of USBRL Project Vijay Sharma were also present during the meeting. He said that Railways is playing an important role in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma informed Goyal about the latest status of work in the final phase of the project between Katra-Banihal. Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the project, Goyal said, "The aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have to be fulfilled by completing the project, so that the region is equipped with a good transport system to be connected to the rest of the country." Possible. "

The minister called upon the engineers working on the project to complete the remaining part of the work on mission mode soon. He also instructed to complete the procurement and permission procedures on time, so that the construction of the line is not delayed.

Gangual informed the minister, “Artisan camps and isolation centers have been made available at the sites. 366 people working here were found infected with corona, but all have recovered. “

USBRS is a national project, which has been started by the railways with the objective of connecting the Kashmir region with the rest of the country. Under this, construction of broad-gauge railway line has been started through the Himalayas.

Construction of the first three phases of the project has been completed and the line is operational for trains between Baramulla-Banihal in Kashmir Valley and Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in Jammu region. At present work is underway on 111 km section of Katra-Banihal. Tough geographical conditions exist in this region, due to which many important bridges and tunnels will be constructed here.