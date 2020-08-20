Important meeting of WMCC on India-China border dispute will be held today, to discuss tension on LAC

new Delhi: The Indo-China border dispute has been going on for a long time, in such a situation, a mechanism for consultation and coordination (WMCC) will be met today. LAC will reduce the tension between the two countries in these meetings. It is worth mentioning that this will be the 18th meeting of the WMCC. Earlier, the 14th meeting was organized last month. Also Read – China expected to work seriously for complete retreat: India

In the meeting held last month, it was agreed between the soldiers of the two countries that both countries will withdraw their troops from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the earliest. Explain that this meeting will be held between officers of Joint Secretary level. China has withdrawn its troops from Gogra Post and Depsang after talks in this last few months. Also Read – Commander level talks of armies of India and China today in Moldo

Please tell that for 3 months, Chinese soldiers are frozen in the finger area. Here they have built up to the bunker, as well as to strengthen the bases built on the finger. At the same time, India says that we expect China to work honestly to retreat from the border and de-escalate. This will restore peace in the border areas. Also Read – Rafael’s wait is over, Indian Air Force pilots flying fighter jet from France airbase