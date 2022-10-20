Imposing debut in the NBA by Paolo Napoleón Banchero, the 1st of the last Draft: brutal dunk and a historical record by LeBron James

The Orlando Magic forward starred in one of the best plays of the night in the league

the season of the NBA 2022-2023 was launched and the Paolo Napoleon Bancherochosen in the number 1 position in the last Draft, debuted with a historic performance that anticipated what will be a campaign in which he will be a great candidate to win the award for Rookie of the Year in the best basketball league in the world.

In his first game with the Orlando Magic, Banchero starred in one of the plays of the day in the NBA. With just under nine minutes remaining in the last quarter, and with the score in favor of the Detroit Pistons (88-95), the number 5 of the visit took the ball in his field and led the counterattack that he himself defined with a mighty dunk.

Napoleon, who has already confirmed that he will play for the Italian national team despite also having US citizenship, jumped over Cory Joseph’s body and slammed the ball into the rim hard. In addition to the score, one of the referees also called a defensive foul and Banchero added the free throw shot to complete the three-point play.

Beyond that action, the forward of 2.08 meters and more than 110 kilos shone at his young 19 years in what was his first official game in the highest basketball competition. scored 27 points -11 of 18 shots in field goals-, added nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes who was on the court in the fall against the Pistons.

Despite the 113-109 loss to Detroit, Banchero’s performance was recorded in the books of NBA debutants. The player who comes from representing Duke in college basketball became the second freshman in NBA history to have at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in his debut.

Who was the other one who achieved it? A LeBron James He scored 25 points, had 9 assists and had 6 rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Sacramento Kings on October 29, 2003.

“It means a lot,” Banchero declared when the press compared him to the NBA star’s debut 19 years ago. “Obviously, I would have liked to win. But he just wanted to play hard, play for the team and that happened. So, it’s a blessing,” he added.

It is important to note that only three other players selected in the No. 1 NBA Draft finished with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in their league debut: the aforementioned LeBron, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Banchero himself.

“I just credit my teammates for finding me. It’s always good to see the ball come fast and you can get easy shots around the rim,” Banchero said. “That’s how I try to play, inside out. I try to get easy things around the rim and expand from there, ”he completed.

