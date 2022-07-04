Impossible a perfect opportunity to prove it

The same thing is mine, that I already have a very “bad” head, but when I see a Mission: Impossible movie I can’t help but think that it is a video game with a very long cinematic. And it is that its disproportionate spectacularity makes it a perfect franchise for a new series of games.

And Tom Cruise (the actor himself) in his studied and imposed histrionics is already a video game character, I am not saying anything about Ethan Hunt, his character in the Mission Impossible. The most “yayos” readers will remember the series from the 60s. Even that television series, with all the limitations, had the wicks to make a video game. But it is that in the movies this is superlative. If it almost seems that they have captured some of the most spectacular moments of video games of the last 25 years, you have passed them through a grinder and after a careful distillation, they have achieved the sublimation of the formula of “things that explode and people that jump for the air and fight with the most offensively impossible stunts (of course)”.

Not that Mission: Impossible hasn’t had video games. Coming out of the primitive 1980s era, with work from studios like Epyx Games, in 1990 Konami made a game for the NES as forgettable as the second TV version of the series it adapted. The DOS version of 1991 was not much better, and already with the first movie released, Brian De Palma’s, Infrogames tried to make a title for Nintendo 64 that wanted to resemble it somewhat. Spoiler: it went wrong. To do the complete review, in 2000 Rebellion also tried it with a GBA game, and in 2003 Paradigm Entertainment released Mission: Impossible – Operation Surma, which strove to do something interesting with an eye on movies and another in the Splinter Cell games.

The thing is that Tom Cruise has been risking his skin, and his money, for 26 years so that each new release of a film in the Mission: Impossible series is the most difficult yet. Having seen all the movies, I think he only needs to fight a gorilla in space using poisonous snakes on fire that shoot wasps from their mouths. I exaggerate, of course, but I think there is a solution for that problem. You see, I personally find it impossible (ahem) to watch the car and motorcycle chase in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and not watch the chase in Uncharted 4, one of the best in video game history. Or see the famous fight in the bathroom of Mission Impossible: Fallout and not imagine the protagonist doing a “counter”.

The Mission: Impossible film series is one of the best examples of the feedback that exists on a visual level between cinema and video games. I’m not saying it alone, he also affirms it Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, who was inspired by Uncharted 3 for a sequence in the film. Mission: Impossible 2 at the time was blamed by film critics for being flat as a video game at the narrative level. we all know what outdated and unrealistic of such a statement, but we also understand that the film is one of John Woo’s most forgettable works. But from the obscene festival of motorized and ballistic pirouettes we cannot help but see the reflection of what video games they were already managing to put in the year 2000 with the players as protagonists. And that’s something that video games took from the movies.

Mission: Impossible is at a level of spectacularity that today you only find in video gamesSince then, and with JJ Abrams’ splendid Mission: Impossible III, the film series has only gotten better, taking herself more seriously. But it does so without forgetting that the Mission: Impossible brand is already linked to a level of spectacularity that is not easily found today nowhere else than in video games. And I’m not just talking about explosions. What fan doesn’t remember the Russian prison break from Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and think it would be a wonderful level in a video game today? A level where mix stealth, combat and mechanics where you have to protect an NPC in the midst of chaos. I wish I could do it with a Dean Martin song playing in the background, right?

I mentioned before that the Mission: Impossible movies face the difficult challenge of overcome in each new installment. With eight films behind him, and with a Tom Cruise who, no matter how much he resists, is no stranger to the passage of time, and taking into account the level of quality that an AAA video game puts on home screens today , probably, the solution is not already in the cinema. Perhaps the best means to continue this escalation of mindless spectacularity are video games, where the limit of gymnastic and pyrotechnic exaggeration is much, much further.