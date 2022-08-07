impossible not to want to know more about its history

Their worlds are incredible and they are inhabited by such interesting characters that you need to know more about all of them. Does it ring a bell? Known as “lore”, the plot background in video games is essential to create universes so attractive that even after exploring them, you want to know more about them. This special is dedicated to all those games with a lore of enormous quality.

There are video games that remain etched in your memory due to their brilliant action, their spectacular staging or the quality of their story. But then there are others who also know how to conquer you with the construction of their game worlds; by plot depth that brings to life those incredible fantasy, science fiction or horror universes in which the adventure you have embarked on takes place. Usually known among fans as “lore”, this background is responsible for making you feel part of something bigger and in many cases, it is also part of the fun of the game as it leads you to theorize and share your discoveries, searching like crazy for clues and secrets that make sense of the mysteries that surround you.

Sometimes the story of a video game can be secondary and yet have a fantastic lore that makes you think about him long, long after you have finished your own journey in that dream world. And that’s exactly what we want to talk to you about in this new top with 16 games whose lore we love it for many reasons. There is, of course, the Dark Souls universe, which is undoubtedly one of those that most moves players to theorize about its mysteries; but we also have the Metal Gear saga as a world building benchmark for the quality of its stories and characters, or a true role-playing classic such as The Elder Scrolls series, which since the 1990s has trapped us in its magnificent world of Tamriel.

Many of these games with a lore deep and quality are RPG, but there are other great examples in genres such as action or adventure, such as the mythical Soul Reaver and its Legacy of Kain universe that so many players want to see back; especially now that the franchise rights have passed into the hands of Embracer Group. In a special of these characteristics, another of the reference studios when it comes to creating video games with memorable stories could not be missing. We are talking, of course, about BioWarewhich sneaks in twice thanks to Dragon Age and Mass Effect, two of the most successful RPG sagas of recent times that in both cases, prepare their return with new video games.

This is the list of games with the best lore that 3DJuegos has prepared, but as always we invite you to tell us which games have the best plot background. What are the worlds best worked? What video game universes have conquered you over the years? Do not hesitate to leave us a comment and also participate in the 3DJuegos Discord.

