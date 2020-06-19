Imposters Pretending To Be SM Entertainment CEO Receive Prison Sentences For Fraud

Imposters posing as SM Entertainment executives have obtained jail sentences after forging paperwork and receiving a down cost of a number of hundred million gained (100 million gained is roughly $80,000) by claiming EXO would carry out at an occasion.

On June 18, it was revealed that decide Ryu Hee Hyun of the Seoul Southern District Courtroom sentenced Kim to 2 years in jail and Lee to 1 yr on costs of fraud, forgery of personal paperwork, and utilization of the cast paperwork.

In September of 2017, Kim and Lee posed because the CEO of SM Entertainment and formulated a false contract for the CEO of an occasion planning company (later known as “A”), claiming EXO would carry out in Bangkok, Thailand in November of the identical yr. They even used the SM Entertainment company seal and obtained a deposit of 280 million gained (roughly $230,900).

Throughout the trial, Kim insisted, “We didn’t forge the contract,” whereas Lee acknowledged, “I solely aided in Kim’s crime, I didn’t deceive ‘A.’”

Nonetheless, the decide defined to Kim, “The format of the false contract is just like a contract that you had been beforehand concerned with. Because the investigation turned disadvantageous, your declarations turned contradictory.”

Kim was revealed to have obtained a four-month sentence suspended for 2 years of probation in August 2019.

The decide later questioned Lee’s creditability, stating, “You already admitted to the crime whenever you had been questioned on the investigative company.”

The decide additionally revealed the rationale for Kim’s sentencing, stating, “As the quantity of harm is near 300 million gained (roughly $247,400), the sufferer is experiencing financial difficulties, however solely 18.5 million gained (roughly $15,300) was returned. With the means by which you solid the doc and used it for this fraud, the character of the crime is kind of critical.”

Concerning Lee, the decide talked about, “They’ve a historical past of receiving punishment for fraud previously and are at present at an obstacle for being unable to fully present ‘A’ the compensation for damages. Nonetheless, they have returned 47 million gained (roughly $38,800) and are making an effort.”

