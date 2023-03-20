Imposters Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know Far

We may have had different ideas about this, but I’m sure it’s something about scam tales that makes people more interested than anything else. It could be fun or creative, but that’s not the point. The con artist’s or con woman’s unbeatable wits, plus thrills, action, and drama, could be even more reason, don’t you think? It’s just as exciting for the people who make these shows to offer them to their fans.

Imposters is a 10-episode dark comedy TV show that started on February 7, 2017, and is still waiting for its third season. The show was quickly picked up for a second season on April 17, 2017, and the new season will start on April 5, 2018. Since then, four years have passed, and fans are waiting to hear if there will be a new season.

Imposters Season 3 Is Canceled or Renewed?

There is still hope for Season 3 of Imposters. Rob Heaps said in a tweet that Bravo will not air Season 3 of Imposters. But he also said in his statement that they are talking to Netflix about buying the show.

Soon after that, fans began asking for Season 3 of Imposters on Twitter. It managed to give some hope for Season 3 of Imposters. But all of this mess happened back in 2018. Since then, a lot of time has passed. So, even though there is a chance that Imposters Season 3 will happen, it is more likely that it will be canceled.

Also, you should be aware that at the conclusion of the second season, there were no cliffhangers. Without a cliffhanger for viewers, the chances of the show being renewed go down even more.

Imposters Season 3 Cast

Find out who is likely to be in Season 3 of Imposters below.

Inbar Lavi as Maddie Jonson/Ava/Alice/CeCe/Saffron/Molly

Rob Heaps as Ezra Bloom

Parker Young as Richard Evans

Marianne Rendón as Julia “Jules” Langmore

Stephen Bishop as Patrick Campbell

Brian Benben as Max

Ray Proscia as Jeffrey Hull/The Doctor

Katherine LaNasa as Sally

Uma Thurman as Lenny Cohen

Denise Dowse as Auntie Colleen / Agent Cook

Aaron Douglas as Gary Heller

Adam Korson as Josh Bloom

Mary Kay Place as Marsha Bloom

Paul Adelstein as Shelly Cohen

Mark Harelik as Arthur Bloom

Laura Archbold as Sophia/Rosa

Rachel Skarsten as Poppy Langmore

Anne-Marie Johnson as Gail

Jaime Ray Newman as Linda

Mauricio de Montellano as Federale

Mikey Madison as young Maddie

Griffin Dunne as Herman

Imposters Season 2 Summary

Imposters is about Ezra, Richard, and Jules, three husbands who have been left by their con artist wives. Together, they go looking for her. They work together to find hints about her past and find out where she grew up and where her parents lived. While this is going on, Maddie has found a new target in Seattle and is continuing to work on him. At the same time, she meets an independently wealthy man named Patrick at a coffee shop, and they develop an unexpected attraction to each other.

Max, Maddie’s partner in crime, doesn’t like her new boyfriend and tells her to focus on her work. Ezra, Richard, and Jules finally find Maddie. They all find out that they still care about her, so she can’t let anything really bad happen to her. They tell her the truth about Patrick, which shakes Maddie up, so she plans a way to get back at him. At the end of Season 1, there is a wedding, a chase, and a missing ring that the FBI is looking for.

In the last episode of the second season, Max, Sally, and the Bumblers put their plan to catch the Doctor into action, and Sofia stops Maddie from killing him. Sally acts like she killed Max to help the Doctor. Shelly shows up at the hotel, but before he can kill Maddie, Jules stops him. The plan is changed by Sally, and the Doctor is killed. Max gets the Doctor’s things and shares them with the rest of the group. The Doctor’s burner phones are thrown into Niagara Falls by Ezra. Ezra gets a note from Sofia from a child, and he and Sofia meet up at a motel. Ezra gives Sofia her share of the money and asks, “Is that what you want?”

What can the viewers expect from imposters season 3?

In the last scene of Season 2 of Imposters, Ezra answered the Doctor’s burner phone while pretending to be the Doctor and grinning sneakily. That means Ezra has something particular in his thoughts that he desires to do. In the next season, we might learn that Sophia and Ezra are friends. Ezra could be the next person in charge of the cons team. Maddie might be allowed to run away.

Imposters Season Review

At the start of the second season, there were 0.441 million viewers, and by the end, there were 0.487 million. But it was a lot less than the number of people who watched the first season. Also, the average rating for the first season was almost 0.28, but the average rating for the second season was 0.12, which was once again very low. Season 3 of Imposters was canceled because of a big drop in viewers and ratings. It would be interesting to see if Netflix lets Season 3 of Imposters air.

Imposters Season 3 Release Date

On February 7, 2017, the first season of Imposters began. The whole thing was made up of ten separate parts. In the years to come, the rest of the seasons will be released. There is no news yet about whether or not Imposters will have a third season. As things stand, the renewal status must be checked.

Also, the show hasn’t been given the green light by the production company yet. No matter what happens, the creators of the show have said they want a season 3 and have even scribbled out ideas for plots.

Where can I watch Season 3 of Imposters?

Since the first two seasons of Imposters are already on Netflix, season 3 will also be on Netflix. The third season of Imposters has not been set in stone yet. If it gets made, you’ll probably be able to watch it on Netflix, just like the first and second seasons.

How Many Episodes Are There in Imposters?

The TV show Imposters has a total of 20 episodes. Both Season 1 and Season 2 of Imposters have ten episodes. The number of episodes in the 3rd season of the show Imposters has not changed. We think that, if announced, the third season of the show Imposters will also have ten episodes. Let’s wait and see what comes next.

