Imposters Who Forged BTS Concert Contracts Forwarded To Prosecution

On Might 10, a bunch of males had been forwarded to the prosecution for defrauding buyers out of 5.5 billion gained (roughly $4.51 million) by claiming that they might maintain BTS live shows abroad.

In line with police, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station forwarded Mr. Kang and two different people to the prosecution for forgery of a non-public doc and violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, And so forth. of Particular Financial Crimes, amongst others.

Final yr, Mr. Kang and others defrauded buyers out billions of gained in contract deposits. They persuaded a number of small and medium sized firms to speculate by claiming that that they had unique rights to carry BTS live shows in international locations equivalent to Hong Kong and Indonesia. As a way to persuade the buyers, they even offered cast contracts containing the BTS members’ official signatures. These types had been made to look equivalent to those which can be internally utilized by Massive Hit Leisure.

As soon as the contracts had been signed, buyers went two months with out listening to any phrase of live performance preparations. Once they realized that the paperwork had been faux, they instantly filed experiences.

Mr. Kang and his accomplices are beneath suspicion of fraud, along with forging official paperwork from Massive Hit Leisure.

A police consultant said, “We will’t reveal the particular particulars of the investigation outcomes. Nonetheless, after securing paperwork we have acknowledged the suspicions relating to the three people, together with Mr. Kang.”

Supply (1)