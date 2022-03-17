“Impressive and miraculous”: Faitelson and Martinoli reacted to Pumas’ comeback in Concachampions

Pumas lost 3-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals against New England Revolution (Photo: Twitter @TheChampions)

Pumas achieved a historic comeback in the CONCACAF Champions Leaguebecause after losing 3-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals against New England RevolutionAndrés Lillini’s squad returned to Ciudad Universitaria and won by the same score against the American team.

After the penalty shootout, the auriazul team won 4-2 and got into the semifinals of the Concachampions against the odds, for which it generated all kinds of reactions on social networks, who gave themselves to the “soul and dedication” of Pumas in a new comeback.

David Faitelson He was one of the most active analysts, since he followed the entire commitment through his Twitter account and described what was achieved in the University Olympic Stadium as “impressive” and “miraculous”.

“Pumas: Impressive, the spirit of this team. The work of Andrés Lillini and Gustavo Vargas can be seen from miles around. This team rises above its shortcomings…”

In addition, the ESPN analyst made a play on words with the rival team and hinted at a “revolution” in Pumasas he signed a spectacular and miraculous comeback against the team led by Bruce Arenahistorical coach of the United States.

“The Pumas of miracles” and “The Pumas ‘revolution’… They have spectacularly turned the tie around and are in the Concacaf semifinals…”. Those were his main reactions after what happened tonight in the south of Mexico City.

Who was not far behind and showed his emotion for what was done in the CONCACAF Champions League was Christian Martinoliwho emphasized the union of Pumas with the comebacks, with the one against Cruz Azul in 2020 as the most recent and remembered by the fans.

“That strange romance that Pumas has with comebacks”

In addition, before the end of the game, he added that regardless of the result, the energy of the team should be recognized when it intends to compete thoroughly for the results.

“Win or lose, Pumas transmits when he wants and that is applauded”, Martinoli stated through his Twitter account.

Subsequently, both the sports communicator of Aztec Sports as the analyst ESPN, both of them They sent a message to Major League Soccer (MLS) and its main fans, who had boasted about the first results obtained by the North American teams.

First was David Faitelsonwho sent an ironic message to New England and Montreal for being left out at the hands of Mexican teams this Wednesday and mentioned his fellow MLS defenders, Hércules Gómez, Roberto Abramowitz and Mauricio Pedroza.

“Not bad, for a Wednesday night… Cruz Azul and Pumas, in the Concacaf semifinals… Montreal and New England, let’s see it on TV…”

Later it was Christian Martinoli who sent a more serene message and warned the MX League to stay focused so as not to let go of Concacaf’s soccer supremacy.

“The MLS is the most comfortable League for soccer players and their environment, every day it takes more followers as competition, organization, real estate, amenities, etc, but as for the game it still lacks, they know it there and here too. We will have to not fall asleep to maintain hegemony”

Finally, who closed the glorious night of Pumas was Faitelsonsince he published a message several minutes after the university somersault was completed with a fragment of the team’s most popular cheer: “How can I not love you?”

“Impossible not to catch these Pumas from Lillini… They never stop fighting. They disguise each and every one of their shortcomings and are competitive when they don’t seem talented enough to be…”

In this way they closed the comments on the aurizaul set two of the most important opinion leaders in Mexicowho praised and surrendered to the attitude of the university team in another night of comeback.

