Impressive before and after photos of the floods that affect a third of Pakistan

After and before. It shows the damage that the population of Gudpur suffered. (AFP)

Pakistani authorities said the floods that have hit the entire country in recent weeks are unlike anything they have seen before. This phenomenon was caused by unprecedented intense and relentless monsoon rains, driven, they say, by the world’s changing climate.

Millions of people in villages, towns and cities across Pakistan were amazed by the swiftness and power of the waters.

Before and after in Gudpur. Pakistani officials have estimated the economic damage at around $10 billion, including everything from collapsed bridges and roads to destroyed crops. (AFP)

New satellite images captured after the passage of the water reveal the scope of the floods. Parts of the country are under water following the passage of what the United Nations described as a “monsoon on steroids”.

The photos, taken on August 28 by NASA’s MODIS satellite sensor, show how a combination of heavy rain and an overflowing Indus River have flooded much of Sindh province in the south.

This combination of images from satellite photography released by Planet Labs PBC on August 30, 2022 shows the Indus River and the city of Sukkur in southern Pakistan on August 2, 2022 (left) and after flooding on August 28. from 2022 (right). (AFP)

More of 1,160 people have died in the floods in Pakistan since mid-June, hundreds of them in the big surge that started last week. More than 33 million people in the country of 220 million have been affected, including those made homeless by the destruction of more than 1 million homes. Pakistani officials have estimated the economic damage at around $10 billion, including everything from collapsed bridges and roads to destroyed crops.

The district around Charsadda has been one of the worst affected areas. The Swat River meets the Kabul River nearby, and nearby farmland is full of tributaries, all of them still full of swollen waters despite a lull in rain in recent days. Authorities have warned that more rain is expected in the coming weeks.

This composite of images from satellite photography released by Planet Labs PBC on August 30, 2022 shows Kabul, Pakistan, on August 17, 2022 (top) and after flooding on August 28, 2022 (bottom). (AFP)

This year’s monsoon is already the country’s wettest since records began in 1961, the Pakistan Meteorological Department explained in the CNN note. And the season is still a month away.

In both Sindh and Baluchistan provinces, rainfall has been 500% above average, engulfing villages and entire farmlands, leveling buildings and destroying crops.

This combination of satellite images released by Maxar Technologies created on August 30, 2022 shows an area of ​​farmland on April 4, 2022 (left) and August 30, 2022 (right) after floodwaters inundated the land in Gudpur, Punjab province, Pakistan. (AFP)

The World Health Organization began assisting Pakistani authorities in their efforts to treat the wounded. The UN health agency explained in a statement that it was working to increase monitoring of cases of acute diarrhea, cholera and other communicable diseases to prevent their spread.. In addition, it provides medicines and medical supplies to medical facilities, he added.

Pakistani authorities, backed by the military, rescuers and volunteers, have been scrambling to evacuate trapped people to safety. Military helicopters continue to evacuate those affected and distribute food in remote regions, according to a statement from the army, which added that it has deployed at least 6,500 soldiers to assist in rescue and relief operations.

