Improve the audio of your streaming with this RGB microphone reduced to 150 euros in PcComponentes

Streaming is becoming more and more common and more and more content creators continue to join this interesting trend. And if we are thinking of making the leap to content platforms, the use of peripherals and accessories is essential to create content with a minimum of quality that is attractive to our audience.

HyperX HMIQ1S-XX-RG/G QuadCast S – RGB USB Condenser Microphone for PC, PS4 and Mac, Shock and Vibration Mount, Pop Filter, Gaming, Streaming, Podcasts, Twitch, Youtube, Discord

The microphone is one of the most important. And although we can get along with the one that practically all the gaming headphones on the market have incorporated, sooner rather than later it will fall short and we will need to make the leap to a base one. Here it is not always necessary to spend a bundle to get an interesting model, much less if it’s on sale like this one from HyperX: With an official price of around 200 euros, it is now reduced to 149.98 euros in PcComponentes.

We are talking about the HyperX Quadcast S, a base microphone that has everything that we can ask of this type of peripheral and that is ideal both to get into streaming like to make a leap in quality from an inferior model. Something that our audience will certainly appreciate.





This microphone incorporates an anti-vibration base and a pop filter with which to keep residual sounds at bay. Plus a button to conveniently and automatically mute audio capture, a gain control to modify its sensitivity on the fly and four polar patterns: stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional.

It is compatible with both PCs and consoles thanks to its USB type C connectors and audio jack. It weighs just 250 grams, so it is quite comfortable to transport between different setups and includes RGB backlighting, a gaming addition that is most striking while we are broadcasting on video.