Improve your FPS in Spider-Man for PC and achieve the best results with this optimization guide

Marvel’s Spider-Man has already arrived on our PCs, or at least it has on the systems that we have been able to analyze it from before its arrival on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The jump of the wall-crawler to this platform caught us by surprise with a Returnal which seemed to be the one, either by genre or because it had been half-leaked on Steam. Although there are still a few hours left for the game to be unlocked worldwide, it never hurts to see what we can touch and how we can tweak its graphic options to get the best possible performance.

This is one of many games that its simple gameplay greatly benefits from a few Solid 60 FPS like a stone. Although the arrival of the Marvel hero on PS4 last 2018 resulted in sales higher than expected, it seems unthinkable to play with a performance capped at 30 images per second. Now, with the arrival of the hero on PC and with the long shadow of what the Insomniac Games studio achieved in its jump to PS5 at the hands of Miles Morales, the importance of achieving an FPS rate and quality above consoles It is the maxim of many players.

In this case, it is worth taking into account a series of details, recommendations, tips and, who knows, maybe shed some light on some details that may go unnoticed:

Drivers for NVIDIA 516.94 WHQL are now available to dramatically improve performance, especially on the RTX 30 family.

There is no option to run the game under DirectX11, it is completely built on DirectX12 .

. We are talking about an open world that, without being very wide, consumes a lot of resources even in the lowest graphics modes for the simple fact of loading and displaying the game map —I have reached an average of 12GB of RAM memory reserved for the game on the highest settings—.

even in the lowest graphics modes for the simple fact of loading and displaying the game map —I have reached an average of reserved for the game on the highest settings—. The game is one of the few that has arrived from launch with AMD FSR 2.0 the new generation of scaling from AMD, although its use instead of NVIDIA DLSS is not entirely clear, but we will get to that.

the new generation of scaling from AMD, although its use instead of NVIDIA DLSS is not entirely clear, but we will get to that. I have obtained best results con Steam Big Picturethe exclusive mode of the platform, that running the game from the launcher.

PC used for this performance review

SCREEN Monitor 1440p CPU i5-12400 2.5 GHz and 6 cores GPU RTX 3060 Ti with 8 GB of VRAM memory RAM 32 GB DDR4 STORAGE 240GB SSD drive

Requirements and recommended settings on PC





Just for the display and the huge amount of adjustments, components and others that crown these lines, the Nixxes studio deserves a round of applause, but we are not here for it but to see their work in the game. I’ve already talked about it at length in last Wednesday’s technical analysis of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and while the Dutch studio has made a good workhay important details what me botherbut this is not where we are going to discuss it.

Screen mode

Window mode. recommended to Full screen

Screen resolution. The maximum of your PC

VSYNC. disabled

A very important detail to take into account is the Vertical Sync, an enemy of all PCs. Its use is very non-permissive and you already know what it works for: establish better communication between the images of the game with the frequency of our monitor. With NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD Freesync on the market, their use is already anecdotal. Even without a monitor or TV with these technologies, I do not recommend its use unless he screen tearingor cropping in the image, is excessive.

rescaled

Rescaling method. DLSS

Rescaling Quality. Balanced / Alta

/ Dynamic Resolution Scale. No

Edge smoothing. Will be preset to DLAA if we use DLSS

Lo important in this section is the rescaled. Here we will have to choose both NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR e IGTI, a scaling technology signed by the studio. The result on a 1440p panel with upscaling set to Quality has been remarkable on all of them, albeit with sharp image quality especially on DLSS vs. FSR and IGTI. Even so, caution with using the DLSS in 1080p resolutions. To begin with, I don’t recommend it because the GPU load is not that high, but the resolution decreases noticeably until certain areas are very blurred. If we execute the DLSS in Quality under 1080p, we will obtain a resolution of 1280x720p; Balanced down to 1114x626p, Yield down to 960x540p; while Ultra Performance reduces it to a paltry 640x360p.



Comparative image under the same conditions

If you perceive certain jerks or reductions in FPS, I recommend the use of DLSS in Balanced. Its final result is practically identical to if you run the game at 1440p resolution or higher and it will give us better performance. Using Balanced mode on either of the other 2 gives a few lousy results. As to FSR 2.0, its results are similar to those of the DLSS. It offers a very good screen resolution and the performance is similar in numbers to those of the green team. If you don’t have an NVIDIA Series 30 GPU, the result with AMD FSR 2.0 is just as good only in Quality mode.

textures

Texture Quality. Alto

Texture filtering. Anisotropic x4

We enter the important thing, the real battlefield of the game. To begin with, and as I have mentioned before, the game has a high consumption even in the lowest levels of graphic settings due to the open world deployment. It’s not a very prohibitive game, in the end the base Spider-Man ran on 2013 (PS4) hardware, but you have to have certain components per day and, something very essential, to have 10GB of memory RAM almost mandatory. Does 8 GB work? Yes, but even in Low quality, I have counted about 8.5 GB reserved for the game alone.



The suit and the most key elements of the character models benefit greatly from better treatment of the textures

As for the Textures, it must be taken into account that beyond RAM, Marvel’s Spider-Man makes a lot of use of the GPU, a very high one. It is very likely that there will be certain bottlenecks with low CPU usage and will hopefully be fixed with a future patch. Therefore, the quality of the textures with a High value is much more than enough. With an RTX 3060 Ti, memory consumption VRAM has been around the 6 GB low this value, while in Very High it hardly went up and the final result is practically identical with minor exceptions in the smaller objects.

Light and Shadows

Shadow quality. Medium

Ambient occlusion. SSAO

Screen Space Reflections. Yes

With the Shadows, a very curious effect occurs with a finish similar to the textures. The difference High and Very High is nula. In fact, the lighting treatment in general is excellent, so there is no difference and the consumption is the same. Still, if we compare a setting of Medium and High/Very High, we find the problem. spider-man consume that pleases with a high setting so it is recommended to opt for a Medium setting; and although this implies losing some of the charm of the city, if we use Ray Tracing, this “lack” is compensated.

Ray Tracing

I recommend using Ray Tracing only if your PC can handle it and you’re looking for a better experience. If you are not interested, the rest of the settings in the article are equally recommended without Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing is the technology that makes the difference, but it has problems so its use is optional

Ray Tracing Reflections. Yes / Only if you can afford it

/ Only if you can afford it Resolution of reflections. Very high

Geometry detail. Alto

Object Rank. 5-6

The subject of Ray Tracing is the important and difficult thing to analyze here. Its use is what makes the difference between a basic version of PS5 and what a PC can give above 30 FPS. There is noise though. a lot of noiseeven more than we are used to. The reflections are not perfect and the Nixxes studio has allowed itself certain faults such as avoiding high reflections in high or difficult to access areas. All this to avoid excessive consumption. If you activate Ray Tracing, always do it with DLSS activated, even if this implies a lot of noise in the image. In addition, the setting of Item Rank it’s like the kryptonite for Superman — I don’t recall any Spider-Man weaknesses, sorry. We are talking about a range of 0-10 that will drain our pc if we set a value above 6.





Geometry

Level of detail. Alto

Traffic density. Medium

pedestrian density. Medium / Alto

/ Hair quality. Alto

Meteorological particle quality. Very high

Depth of field. Alto

Field of view. a range between 8-10 it is perfect