‘Impulse’ Canceled After Two Seasons on YouTube

YouTube has canceled “Impulse,” arguably its last out-and-out drama, after two seasons.

The cancelation leaves solely a pair remaining scripted sequence on the internet subscription service, specifically “Cobra Kai” and “Liza on Demand,” and is the most recent instance of YouTube’s shifting content material technique.

The shift turned clear in April of final yr, when the quadruple cancelation of “Champaign ILL,” “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Tv,” “Sideswiped,” and “Do You Wish to See a Lifeless Physique” signaled that quite than taking on streamers like Netflix and Amazon with a conventional slate of scripted tasks, YouTube was altering its focus to genres similar to unscripted, academic and music artist-focused docu-follows.

“Impulse” showrunner Lauren LeFranc shared information of the cancelation by way of Twitter, saying that “we tried to discover a new residence, however sadly it wasn’t meant to be.” In her assertion, LeFranc talked about battle she and the present’s creators confronted “being on a brand new, pretty unknown streamer, particularly given how chock-full the TV panorama is.”

The sequence centered round Henry, performed by Maddie Hasson, a rebellious 16-year-old lady who has at all times felt totally different from her friends and has longed to flee from her seemingly quaint small city. Henry quickly discovers she has the extraordinary potential to teleport.

“Impulse” hailed from Common Cable Productions and government producer Doug Liman of Hypnotic. It was based mostly on the third novel within the “Jumper” sequence by Steven Gould. Hypnotic’s David Bartis and Gene Klein additionally government produced alongside LeFranc. Jeffrey Lieber, Jason Horwitch, and Gary Spinelli all served as writers on the sequence.

